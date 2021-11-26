Marvel Preview: Warhammer 40,000: Sisters of Battle #4

Kate’s heading home! Or at least, back to New York. And as much as she wants to go back to where her friends—her chosen family—are, she’s changed since she was last on the East Coast. So she’s picked up a pit stop case first. A confidence-booster, to prove to herself she’s making the right decision and not going to backslide into her past just by changing time zones. Besides, the case is perfect: Swanky resort? Check. Jewel heist? Check. Almost definitely 100% a trap? Check. Don’t miss this exciting new miniseries from New York Times bestselling writer Marieke Nijkamp and artist Enid Balám!

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO