ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Marvel Preview: Warhammer 40,000: Sisters of Battle #4

By AIPT
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VOYAGE OF THE ACOLYTE! The Sisters learn the story and fate of the Inquisitorial Acolyte, but this doesn’t necessarily equal mission accomplished… And: a discovery of the...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #1

BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT! Iconic Spider-Man scribe J.M. DeMatteis (KRAVEN’S LAST HUNT, SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST YEARS) returns to spin his webs once more within the Spidey mythos, this time joined by explosive artist David Baldeón (WEB WARRIORS, DOMINO)! Together, they’re bringing you unlocked memories in the life of BEN REILLY, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN! Darkness looms over New York City as murders begin to pile up…but how are they all connected? Do the answers Ben is looking for reside in the haunted halls of the RAVENCROFT INSTITUTE?
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special #1

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic team, creator Rob Liefeld returns to the characters he introduced three decades ago to tell a brand-new adventure featuring these hard-hitting heroes! In this special issue, the man called Cable assembles the combined might of five different X-Force squadrons, each gathered across various points in time for one final mission: to defeat Stryfe once and for all—AT ALL COSTS! Sacrifices, betrayals and revelations await as X-Force attempts their most daring assault ever!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: The Death of Doctor Strange #3

MEET THE THREE MOTHERS! With no Sorcerer Supreme, Earth is left entirely defenseless against the mother—MOTHERS—of all mystical threats. Meet the Three Mothers: the Wyrd, an alien mage-priestess; the Crown, a powerful warrior-queen; and the Crawling, a monstress composed of acid-mouthed worms. Will they be the Marvel Universe’s undoing? And were they the ones who killed Stephen Strange?! In the vein of the Black Order, don’t miss the first appearances of the next great Marvel villain team!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Wolverine #18

KRAKOA COMPROMISED! You’ve seen some action in Benjamin Percy’s WOLVERINE, but never quite like this! It’s a life-or-death protection mission as WOLVERINE goes on the run with his friend C.I.A. Agent Jeff Bannister when a secret surveillance device is discovered on Krakoa—and its owners are willing to kill to get it back! But who would go so far as to betray the mutants? Featuring the return of some unexpected adversaries!
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warhammer 40 000#Siscia
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail of Shadows #2

EMERICK AND SIAN FACE TOTAL AN-NIHIL-ATION! As dead ends and loose threads mount in Jedi Master Emerick Caphtor’s investigation, he’s called to Coruscant, where Chancellor Soh introduces him to his new partner: private eye Sian Holt. Together, they must go undercover to infiltrate one of the most crime-riddled and dangerous planets in the galaxy. Will Emerick’s duty to the Republic get in the way of Sian’s personal vendetta? Time’s running out to close this case…and what do the Nihil have to do with any of this?!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Black Panther #1

NEW CREATIVE TEAM, NEW DIRECTION—“THE LONG SHADOW” STARTS HERE! Secrets from T’Challa’s past have come back to haunt him! Fresh from returning from his travels in space, Black Panther receives an unexpected and urgent message from a Wakandan secret agent! Now T’Challa must race the clock not only to save his agent, but also to keep his true agenda under wraps. Because if the truth comes out, it could cost T’Challa everything…
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Wastelanders: Doom #1

THE ONCE AND FUTURE KING! DOCTOR DOOM helped wipe out the heroes on the Day the Villains Won, but even as he rules his domain in the Wastelands, a greater destiny calls to him. When a mysterious power blocks his oversight of a particular region, what he discovers will have ripple effects across the WASTELANDERS stories!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #1

Kate’s heading home! Or at least, back to New York. And as much as she wants to go back to where her friends—her chosen family—are, she’s changed since she was last on the East Coast. So she’s picked up a pit stop case first. A confidence-booster, to prove to herself she’s making the right decision and not going to backslide into her past just by changing time zones. Besides, the case is perfect: Swanky resort? Check. Jewel heist? Check. Almost definitely 100% a trap? Check. Don’t miss this exciting new miniseries from New York Times bestselling writer Marieke Nijkamp and artist Enid Balám!
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Arts
noisypixel.net

Zorya: The Celestial Sisters Preview – Inventive Coaction

Engaging cooperative experiences have been in higher demand in recent times, and it’s a market that significantly benefits from creativity in a way other genres don’t necessitate. The upcoming Zorya: The Celestial Sisters by developer Madlife Divertissement and publisher TLM Partners is an intriguing co-op title that utilizes shadow at the crux of its gameplay to give both players vital perspectives and tasks to complete. My time viewing this game’s preview event has shown me the addictive potential that this charming, thought-provoking puzzler can provide.
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman The Detective #6

It’s Batman versus Equilibrium in a brutal battle to save every single person the Dark Knight has rescued…ever! The stunning conclusion to the epic series!. Like what we do here at AIPT? Consider supporting us and independent comics journalism by becoming a patron today! In addition to our sincere thanks, you can browse AIPT ad-free, gain access to our vibrant Discord community of patrons and staff members, get trade paperbacks sent to your house every month, and a lot more. Click the button below to get started!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Action Comics #1037

The Warworld Saga, Part II, and THE FACE-OFF YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR!. SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY finally face MONGUL and his champions head-on! The fates of Warworld and all who live under Mongul’s rule hang in the balance…but He Who Holds All Chains is better prepared than Superman knows. Not everyone walks away from this one!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Wonder Girl #5

After an unexpected betrayal that shakes Yara to her very core, she ventures out and finds the lost tribe of the Amazons…the Esquecida! Will a reunion with her lost sisters finally give Yara the answers she’s been looking for? Or is she now more lost than ever, as she ventures out to find those who wish to never be found?
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Wonder Woman Historia The Amazons #1

The wait is over, and the entire story of the Amazons can finally be told! Millennia ago, Queen Hera and the goddesses of the Olympian pantheon grew greatly dissatisfied with their male counterparts…and far from their sight, they put a plan into action. A new society was born, one never before seen on Earth, capable of wondrous and terrible things…but their existence could not stay secret for long. When a despairing woman named Hippolyta crossed the Amazons’ path, a series of events was set in motion that would lead to an outright war in heaven—and the creation of the Earth’s greatest guardian!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Fantastic Four #38

When the Wizard and the Frightful Four menace the FF both in AND out of the courtroom, it’s time to call in everyone’s favorite green lawyer: the Sensational She-Hulk! All this and some surprise Marvel U. guest stars…and a new development for a member of the Richards family. LEGACY #683.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Teen Titans Academy #8

That means homecoming is fast approaching! With the freshmen excited about getting in touch with their spooky sides, the faculty, again, grapples with the scary threat posed by their rogue student, the mysterious Red X. Luckily, this time, the Titans have help from some old friends who have, at long last, come home…
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Daredevil #36

After a romance that’s blossomed over the last two years in DAREDEVIL, MAYOR WILSON FISK and TYPHOID MARY are prepared to tie the knot! But in a fashion truly befitting The House of Ideas, calamity is right around the corner for the happy couple! But what sort of terrible discovery could be so monumental as to derail the most powerful man in New York’s special day? The answer lies in this oversized special issue—if you get no other DAREDEVIL issue this year, YOU MUST GET THIS ONE!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Hardware Season One #3

So long, Dakota—with bridges burned and allies abandoned, Curtis Metcalf is on the move! He’s tracked down Edwin Alva’s former partner, Asher Sim, in Singapore to get the truth about their early days…and find some leverage he can use. But can Sim be trusted? Or is he as dangerous as...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Phoenix Song: Echo #2

EVERYBODY WANTS THE PHOENIX! Echo finds herself besieged on all sides as the eyes of the human and mutant worlds zero in on the Phoenix! But the deadliest threat is buried in her past…and her future. A new ally with strange powers of his own claims to have the clues Maya needs to stop her timeline from unraveling, but can a cosmically powered fighter really trust this handsome stranger? Enemies abound as Echo struggles with her newfound strength…and the weaknesses she doesn’t even know yet.
PHOENIX, AZ
aiptcomics

‘Silk Vol. 1: Threats and Menaces’ review

After some delays due to the pandemic, Silk once again got her very own series back in March. Written by Alyssa Wong with art by Takeshi Miyazawa, the new series mixes Silk’s superhero life with her day job as a reporter at J. Jonah Jameson’s media empire, Threats & Menaces. A new threat emerges that may be tied to a demonic underground.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #4

DOUBLE, DOUBLE, TOIL AND TROUBLE! A Wanda divided cannot stand…but there are many other things she can do. Chaos comes to Krakoa. Like what we do here at AIPT? Consider supporting us and independent comics journalism by becoming a patron today! In addition to our sincere thanks, you can browse AIPT ad-free, gain access to our vibrant Discord community of patrons and staff members, get trade paperbacks sent to your house every month, and a lot more. Click the button below to get started!
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy