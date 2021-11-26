ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Preview: Venom #2

 4 days ago
The tour de force of comics awesomeness brought to you by the dynamite new creative team on VENOM continues! VENOM #1 shocked, intrigued and terrified you! With Ram V. weaving a...

ComicBook

Who Is Venom's New Mystery Villain?

A new era for Venom just started as Marvel Comics relaunched the lethal protector's ongoing series. The creative team of writers Al Ewing and Ram V, penciler Bryan Hitch, inker Andrew Currie, colorist Alex Sinclair, and letterer VC's Clayton Cowles are working together to tell twin stories featuring Eddie Brock as the new King in Black of the alien symbiotes, and his son Dylan Brock replacing him as Venom on Earth. Part of this new volume of Venom includes the introduction of a mysterious villain who appears to know more about them than they do about him.
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Symbiote Spider-Man Crossroads #5

The Queen of the Norns finally has what she wants, but are the combined efforts of SPIDER-MAN, DOCTOR STRANGE, THE INCREDIBLE HULK and THE ETERNALS enough to stop her?. Maybe not, but something ASGARDIAN this way comes!. Symbiote Spider-Man Crossroads #5. Written by Peter David. Art by Greg Land. Release...
COMICS
The Oklahoman

Local Comic Shop Day will be full of 'Venom'

Comic shops and publishers will celebrate the independent spirit of local comic shops with “Local Comic Shop Day” on Wednesday, and Marvel is tying into the day with a character from one of this year’s movie hits. Following up on the success of the “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” film,...
CELEBRATIONS
#Venom#Art
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Joker 2021 Annual #1

His first year of being GCPD police commissioner was an intense challenge for James Gordon. He battled corruption in the ranks, his marriage was in shambles, and the vigilante Batman was clearly welcoming new recruits with the appearance of Batgirl. And The Joker picked his moment to unleash hell!. Joker...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman The Detective #6

It’s Batman versus Equilibrium in a brutal battle to save every single person the Dark Knight has rescued…ever! The stunning conclusion to the epic series!. Like what we do here at AIPT? Consider supporting us and independent comics journalism by becoming a patron today! In addition to our sincere thanks, you can browse AIPT ad-free, gain access to our vibrant Discord community of patrons and staff members, get trade paperbacks sent to your house every month, and a lot more. Click the button below to get started!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Wonder Girl #5

After an unexpected betrayal that shakes Yara to her very core, she ventures out and finds the lost tribe of the Amazons…the Esquecida! Will a reunion with her lost sisters finally give Yara the answers she’s been looking for? Or is she now more lost than ever, as she ventures out to find those who wish to never be found?
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Wonder Woman Historia The Amazons #1

The wait is over, and the entire story of the Amazons can finally be told! Millennia ago, Queen Hera and the goddesses of the Olympian pantheon grew greatly dissatisfied with their male counterparts…and far from their sight, they put a plan into action. A new society was born, one never before seen on Earth, capable of wondrous and terrible things…but their existence could not stay secret for long. When a despairing woman named Hippolyta crossed the Amazons’ path, a series of events was set in motion that would lead to an outright war in heaven—and the creation of the Earth’s greatest guardian!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman Fear State Omega #1

As Gotham’s Fear State comes to a close, a new day dawns on the city…one without Batman. But the Dark Knight’s absence does not mean the city is without heroes. Join James Tynion IV and Riccardo Federici as they bring “Fear State” to its conclusion and introduce a new status quo that will reverberate throughout the DCU for years to come.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Action Comics #1037

The Warworld Saga, Part II, and THE FACE-OFF YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR!. SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY finally face MONGUL and his champions head-on! The fates of Warworld and all who live under Mongul’s rule hang in the balance…but He Who Holds All Chains is better prepared than Superman knows. Not everyone walks away from this one!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Justice League Dark Annual #1

After barely making it out of Atlantis alive, the Justice League Dark regroups and prepares themselves for the ultimate battle for magic against the finest sorcerer to ever live…MERLIN. It’ll take the minds and memories of WONDER WOMAN, RANDHIR SINGH, and an unexpected visitor to unlock the mystery behind the villain’s sudden appearance and what he’s after. Only with that vital information does our team of magical misfits stand a chance at saving the world from a threat the likes of which the Justice League could never survive!
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Silk Vol. 1: Threats and Menaces’ review

After some delays due to the pandemic, Silk once again got her very own series back in March. Written by Alyssa Wong with art by Takeshi Miyazawa, the new series mixes Silk’s superhero life with her day job as a reporter at J. Jonah Jameson’s media empire, Threats & Menaces. A new threat emerges that may be tied to a demonic underground.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Hardware Season One #3

So long, Dakota—with bridges burned and allies abandoned, Curtis Metcalf is on the move! He’s tracked down Edwin Alva’s former partner, Asher Sim, in Singapore to get the truth about their early days…and find some leverage he can use. But can Sim be trusted? Or is he as dangerous as...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Human Target #2

Christopher Chance now has 11 days to solve his own murder. With almost no leads, it would seem the case of his own death has gone cold…but it’s about to get a whole lot colder. Enter Ice, former member of Justice League International, arriving at Chance’s office with some unexpected...
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Spider-Man Learns Doctor Strange Is Dead In New Marvel Preview

Doctor Strange is dead and the Marvel Universe is ripping apart at its seams. Despite three issues of The Death of Dr. Strange having already been released, Spider-Man is just finding out about the world-changing event within the pages of his own event tie-in. In a set of new preview images released by Marvel, Ben Reilly—the hero serving as Marvel's current Spider-Man—and Felicia Hardy are arguing at the bedside of Peter Parker when they're alerted to the unfortunate news.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Fantastic Five: The best comics of the week of November 26, 2021

It’s time for a Black Friday edition of Fantastic Five, where we call out the five best comics of the week! This week saw a highly anticipated debut, a number of second issues that prove not everyone succumbs to the sophomore slump, and everyone’s favorite web-head. Let’s get to the comics!
COMICS
