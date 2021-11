(CBS Pittsburgh) — It seems like no one wants to win the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens were shut down by the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. The Pittsburgh Steelers limped to a tie with the (still) winless Detroit Lions. And the Cleveland Browns were dominated by the New England Patriots. Only the Cincinnati Bengals have an excuse, they had the week off. But they’re performances in the two weeks before showed very little promise.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO