Woodbury, NY

Woodbury Common traffic backups expected continue through weekend: Police

By Mike Randall, Times Herald-Record
 4 days ago

Shoppers who head to Woodbury Common this weekend can expect to see a repeat of the traffic backups that filled the parking lots, closed highway exits and prompted state police to advise people to avoid the area on Friday.

That's according to state police, who intervened to direct traffic after the parking areas of the outlet stores' campus filled up around 10:45 a.m., backing up roads with cars waiting to get in. Numerous exits were closed, including exit 131 for Route 17 and the Route 6/32 ramp.

Trooper Steven Nevel, the public information spokesperson for Troop F of the state police, said the traffic congestion had not eased up at all by 2 p.m.

As the parking areas filled up Friday morning, state troopers were directing traffic in and out of the lots. Police were asking other drivers to avoid the area.

"As soon as somebody comes out, somebody else goes in," Nevel said.

Nevel said eastbound traffic on Route 17 was backed up to Monroe at times, while Route 6 was backed up to the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

Based on past experience and what happened Friday, more of the same is coming, he said. Many of the outlets keep Black Friday deals going through the weekend, leading to increased interest from holiday shoppers.

"What we saw today, we expect to see again on Saturday and Sunday," Nevel said. "It may finally lighten up later on Sunday."

Woodbury Common will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Attempts to reach the mall's management for comment were unsuccessful on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record:

