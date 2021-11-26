No. 22 San Diego St. 27, Boise State 16

The No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs and the Boise State Broncos renew their Mountain West Conference rivalry when they meet in a crossover matchup on Friday. The Aztecs (10-1, 6-1), who are looking for their first West Division title since 2019, have won three in a row since losing 30-20 to Fresno State on Oct. 30. The Broncos (7-4, 5-2), who have won four Mountain Division titles in a row, excluding 2020 when the conference had just one division due to COVID-19, are in a three-way tie for first in the division. San Diego State would win the West division with a victory. Boise State needs a victory and an Air Force loss to UNLV to win the Mountain division.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO