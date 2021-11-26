ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 22 San Diego St. 27, Boise State 16

Boise St.7900—16 San Diego St.310140—27 BSU_Rafdal 20 pass from Bachmeier (Dalmas kick), 6:08. BSU_Shakir 13 pass from Bachmeier (kick failed), 11:45. SDSU_Matthews 29 pass from Brookshire (Araiza kick), 1:30. SDSU_FG...

On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Houston Chronicle

Leon O’Neal opted to stay at Texas A&M. He’s glad he did.

COLLEGE STATION — Long after the last grass blades had settled on Texas A&M’s final home game, Leon O’Neal lingered. The senior safety slapped hands with the first row of fans at Kyle Field and sought out youngsters to give his gloves and wristbands. “I didn’t want to leave,” O’Neal...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Playoff Prediction

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction for the College Football Playoff. Saturday was a very eventful day in the College Football Playoff race, as several notable games took place across the country. Michigan beat Ohio State, Alabama escaped Auburn and Oklahoma State topped Oklahoma, among...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five candidates to replace Mike Bobo

Bryan Harsin finally pulled the trigger. Auburn has fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo after a pathetic showing from his offense in the month of November. Auburn has scored a combined 15 second-half points in the last five games. Bobo has bumped up Auburn’s averages by a small margin as opposed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

LSU football coach search down to three potential candidates

The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
NFL
CBS Sports

San Diego State vs. Boise State odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 13 predictions from proven model

The No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs and the Boise State Broncos renew their Mountain West Conference rivalry when they meet in a crossover matchup on Friday. The Aztecs (10-1, 6-1), who are looking for their first West Division title since 2019, have won three in a row since losing 30-20 to Fresno State on Oct. 30. The Broncos (7-4, 5-2), who have won four Mountain Division titles in a row, excluding 2020 when the conference had just one division due to COVID-19, are in a three-way tie for first in the division. San Diego State would win the West division with a victory. Boise State needs a victory and an Air Force loss to UNLV to win the Mountain division.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Scarlet Nation

Five - Star Evan Stewart is an Aggie

Frisco, TX, five star wide receiver Evan Stewart committed to Texas A&M on Monday evening. He selected the Aggies over Texas, Florida, Alabama and LSU. Stewart was once committed to the Longhorns for a short time, but the relationships and future that Jimbo Fisher is building at Texas A&M ultimately won out.
FRISCO, TX
eastvillagetimes.com

3 keys for an SDSU Aztecs victory over Long Beach State

In Monday’s press conference, SDSU Aztecs’ coach Brian Dutcher reiterated that “at some point, some of those looks have to go in so that we can manufacture enough offense to get a victory instead of a defeat in a game like that.”. Through the first few games against UC Riverside,...
LONG BEACH, CA

