The low-pressure system that brought us clouds and some snow for some us yesterday, is now way off to our east. High pressure will temporarily give us clear skies to work with this morning and early this afternoon. A cold front to our north, will move through later today but will do little to nothing to our temperatures. A disturbance moving in from the north tonight though, could give us a chance of rain late tonight.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO