Weeks after COVID-19 vaccine mandates were announced for California children, some parents began looking for alternate ways to educate their children. Liberty Learning, a faith-based alternative K-12 learning center in Roseville, will open on Jan. 10. It is one of the latest programs to pop up amid parent frustration over the state of public schools in California, along with opposition to mandates for vaccines and masks in the classroom.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO