At least 45 people, including 12 children, died as a bus carrying mostly North Macedonian tourists crashed in flames on a highway in western Bulgaria hours before daybreak on Tuesday, officials said.Bulgaria’s interior ministry said 45 people had died, making it the deadliest bus accident in the Balkan country’s history.Interim interior minister Boyko Rashkov said bodies were “clustered inside and are burnt to ash”.“The picture is terrifying, terrifying. I have never seen anything like that before,” he told reporters at the site.The cause of the accident was unclear but the bus appeared to have hit a highway barrier either...

ACCIDENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO