As most basketball fans in Louisville know, Bellarmine just made the move to Division I basketball in the 2020-2021 season. So let’s just say we were not expecting a UConn-level performance from them quite yet. At the end of the first quarter the score was 28-10 and the Knights were held to only 15 more points the rest of the game. However this gave Coach Walz the chance to get lots of minutes to the bench which is valuable for our long term prospects this season but also because the Cards have a quick turnaround to play a tough UT-Martin team tomorrow night.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 13 DAYS AGO