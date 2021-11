KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The walls are up at the site of a new Amazon delivery station built out of the former Knoxville Center Mall. Crews built the framework for the large building, with cement walls jutting out of the ground surrounded by excavators and bulldozers. They started gathering equipment for deconstruction work in late March and a few months later the former mall was completely torn down. Steel beams are also planted into the ground around the massive building as construction continues.

