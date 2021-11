Target: Eric Schmitt, Attorney General of Missouri. Goal: Prosecute and penalize kennel operators and breeders accused of harming countless dogs. Multiple dogs were found dead at a McDonald County, Missouri breeder’s property. The breeder had apparently refused to let state Department of Agriculture officials inspect the property for over a year, and these officials seemingly did nothing in the interim. Over in Hickory County, Missouri, Cridder Creek Kennel owners reportedly flaunted a judgment banning them from breeding animals. When a task force finally rescued dogs from the premises, officials said “the severe neglect that these poor animals suffered is abhorrent and inexcusable. We will do everything in our power to ensure the rescued dogs are rehabilitated and given a second chance at a happier life.” Their alleged abusers received a fine and were once again ordered to close their doors. No further criminal penalty was mentioned.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO