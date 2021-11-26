ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

On the Bright Side: Grant to help group build youth baseball complex

By Vicky Klukkert Staff Writer
THE DAILY STAR
 4 days ago
ContributedEngineering drawings show the proposed Catskill Mountain Little League Complex, scheduled to be built in Stamford.

The Catskill Mountain Little League is looking to build a new youth baseball complex behind Russ Archibald Fields in Stamford thanks to the Robinson-Broadhurst Foundation Inc.

Representatives from the CMLL presented a $1 million funding proposal to the RBFI board of directors for the complex, which will be built by Clark Companies of Delhi just outside the village of Stamford off state Route 10, a media release said. The CMLL is in need of a new field after the Timothy Terry Field, behind the Stamford Village Library, was used by the village to build a $2.5 million swimming pool, a media release said. Stamford Village Mayor Robert Schneider announced in June the village pool would be built on the site of the Little League fields and the fields would be moved to the Archibald Field complex. The pool is set to open in June.

According to Collin Miller, who is a CMLL board member, there were three majors, four minors and four tee ball teams participating last year. The league accepts children living in Stamford, Grand Gorge, Roxbury, Halcottsville, Fleischmanns, Margaretville, Arena, Andes, Bovina Center, South Kortright, Hobart, Bloomville, Meredith, East Meredith, Davenport and Harpersfield.

He said he hopes the Little League will grow next year, "but until we build a permanent home it will be tough to grow it the way we'd like to."

Clark Companies designed one regulation Little League diamond with lights and a second “multiple use” diamond that would serve Little League baseball while enabling the eventual creation of league-sanctioned softball, the release said. The complex will also include a bullpen, batting cage, concessions stand, an announcer’s booth and parking for 103 cars. The CMLL has requested roughly seven out of 40 acres owned by the village of Stamford to accommodate the new complex.

According to the release, RBFI agreed to fund the project if the following criteria were met: the successful transfer of village-owned land to CMLL and a formal right of way agreement granted from a private landowner whose road bisects the village property at the back of Archibald Fields, the release said. In order for the village to transfer the property to the CMLL, village residents will have to approve the transfer in a permissive referendum, the release said.

CMLL officials will be working over the winter to provide the village with what they need to prepare for a referendum on the land transfer in the hopes of breaking ground on the project next spring, the release said.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.

