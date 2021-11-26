ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vision Zero should include Connecticut Avenue updates

By Today at
Washington Post
 4 days ago

The Nov. 20 Metro article "An urgent message for D.C.," about the "Remembrance Wall" commemorating lives lost to vehicular violence, failed to mention the Bowser administration's failures to implement policies to reach its own Vision Zero goals.

Washington Post

A touch of modern on D.C.’s Connecticut Avenue

The stretch of Connecticut Avenue in Northwest Washington that includes VCI Lofts has multiple personalities. Think walkable urban neighborhood close to indie bookstore Politics and Prose, or a street known for its ’50s-era apartment buildings. Perhaps the presence of two assisted-living communities suggests quiet and peaceful. And the Comet Ping Pong restaurant of widely debunked conspiracy theories might add an element of intrigue.
REAL ESTATE
NBC Washington

Traffic Safety Measures Sought on Connecticut Avenue in Montgomery County

Safety changes are being called for along Connecticut Avenue in Montgomery County, where a 72-year-old woman died from injuries suffered in a crash Tuesday. Michaele Belford had just left home and was a passenger in an SUV when it collided with a pickup truck in the intersection of Connecticut and Franklin Street in Kensington, causing the SUV to roll over. The crash remains under investigation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Scott Pledges $35M To Close Baltimore’s ‘Digital Divide,’ Expand Public Internet Access

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saying tens of thousands of Baltimore households lack of reliable internet access, Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday announced the first phase of a $35 million plan to close the “digital divide.” While the eventual goal is to expand public internet access throughout the city, Scott said the first piece of the plan involves spending $6 million in federal funds to bring broadband connectivity to 23 recreation centers and add 100 WiFi hotspots in West Baltimore neighborhoods. “The COVID-19 pandemic showed us that internet access is critical, basic infrastructure,” the mayor said. “From our students to our older adults, Baltimoreans...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul To Get Update On Second Avenue Subway Expansion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be in East Harlem on Friday to discuss the next phase of the Second Avenue subway project. Hochul will be joined by MTA officials and local lawmakers for a tour of the phase 2 tunnel north of the 96th Street Q train station. The new federal infrastructure law provides $23 bill in grants for transit expansion projects. That includes the MTA’s grant application to expand Second Avenue subway service up to 125th Street, which is now being considered by the Federal Transit Administration.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chronicle99.com

Millions Of Americans Will See Stimulus Checks Before The Holiday, Some As Much As $3,000

The US citizens have called out the government for the steep increase in prices before Christmas. The residents are facing a financial crisis and expect more assistance from the authorities. Citizens complain that they faced several difficulties despite the initiatives taken by the government during thanksgiving. According to FingerLakes1.com, the state and local governments will provide cash benefits to families and individuals.
POLITICS
Business Insider

4 GOP-controlled states are changing their unemployment laws to allow those defying COVID-19 vaccine mandates to get benefits

GOP-controlled legislatures are seeking to undermine President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Four states have passed bills that would provide unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the vaccine. Vaccine mandates have become an issue of fierce partisan controversy. Republican-controlled legislatures in four states are changing their unemployment laws so that...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Trump calls for National Guard to be deployed against San Francisco ‘smash and grab’ robbers

Former US president Donald Trump has called for the National Guard to be deployed to San Francisco and other Democratic cities to stop a wave of smash and grab robberies.Brazen groups of up to 80 robbers have plundered shops throughout California over the past fortnight, stealing tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in luxury merchandise and electronics.The thefts have become a hot button issue for California residents and for conservatives nationwide, who blame the state’s overwhelmingly Democratic leaders for failing to suppress crime.In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Trump said: "If Democrats don’t immediately stop smash and grab...
PUBLIC SAFETY
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
News Break
Politics
TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Post

The staggeringly high price of a prison phone call

As families gather this holiday season, it’s a heartbreaking time of year for those with incarcerated relatives. Not only are they deprived of seeing their loved ones in-person, but also they’re often forced to choose between having no contact whatsoever with those loved ones or accumulating staggering debt. Opinions to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bloomberglaw.com

Democrats’ Plan Bypassing Senate Panels Prompts Vetting Concerns

Senate Democrats skip markup process on spending and tax bill. Strategy risks chamber’s standing in talks, political backlash. Getting President Joe Biden’s economic plan through the Senate before the end of the year is a top priority for Democrats. Yet their gambit to forgo committee action on the House-passed measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS

