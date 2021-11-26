ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas football recruiting: 4-star WR Armani Winfield, Steve Sarkisian's first Longhorns pledge, decommits

By Will Backus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas football secured a 22-17 victory Friday against Kansas State, but the Longhorns suffered a fairly significant loss in the program's recruiting. Lewisville (Texas) High 2022 four-star wide receiver Armani Winfield — the first recruit to commit to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian upon the Longhorns' hire last January — announced...

IN THIS ARTICLE
hookem.com

Bohls: It's Texas' Steve Sarkisian to the defense after the Longhorns' worst loss ever

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. To the defense. Steve Sarkisian conceded that he probably needs to have a bigger hand on the defensive side of the ball, and the Texas offensive-minded head coach plans to do just that in the future. Not against West Virginia or Kansas State. But in the offseason. That unit needs all the help it can get, ranked 105th overall and a ghastly 116th out of 130 teams against the run. He said he’s been consumed with attention to the big picture (doesn’t show, does it) and the offense (OK, I’ll give him that) and play-calling during games, but he plans to address it in spring ball. “I think, from a defensive perspective. I would envision that happening, especially as we move into the offseason,” he said. “It was so important for us to kind of settle down what we were doing offensively, (and oversee) the picture of the team. We've got great experience on our offensive staff. Bo Davis, Jeff Choate, and these guys have been doing it a long time. But I do think I have real experience in coaching football where I can add some value to what we're installing.” … As for defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s future, it sounded Monday as if Sarkisian wants to keep his staff intact for 2022. He said he hasn’t been told by anyone in the school administration that he needs to make changes, and I believe him. Changes might make sense to placate the wolves at the door, and some assistants had better be on guard. That’s you, Jeff Banks, for being the biggest distraction this side of Bo Davis although the latter was generally greeted with more positive than negative responses for his illicitly recorded video. That said, Davis’ defensive line has been one of the biggest disappointments of the season along with the linebackers. Oh and maybe the secondary. Did we leave anyone out? It is ridiculous the players have to answer harsh questions during this five-game losing skid, but none of the 10 assistants do.
TEXAS STATE

