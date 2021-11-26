ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Each new roof in The Villages also costing neighbors

By Letters to the Editor
villages-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s up with homeowners insurance? I received a bill from a local broker with a 29+ percent in premiums from last year. After I paid the invoice, I received an...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 17

Loving it
3d ago

I just went through this with my insurance company. I put a new roof on my house ,costing a pretty penny, and my insurance premium didn't change. Why are we paying out for fraudulent claims? I called our state insurance commissioner and they are investigating. Shop for other insurance companies and call the insurance commissioner in your state. Dont give up the fight.

Reply(1)
2
Troy
3d ago

So, you don’t like government getting involved until something bothers you? I have a better idea…Florida offers insurance as a last resort. Go buy your insurance from the State of Florida and see how well they do it…

Reply(1)
2
Walter
4d ago

Many homeowners have been approached by roofing companies concerning “wind” damage from storms. The numbers add up and we all know insurance companies “don’t’ like paying claims, as record number of claims have been submitted insurance companies are now insisting on roofs, whether or not necessary, be replaced at 15 years. While the insurance company may or may not drop you, certainly raising premiums if you don’t, or even do, is what’s happening. You will be paying for other’s claims.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows cooperating with Jan. 6 probe

The chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has begun cooperating with their probe. “Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the select committee through his attorney," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
The Villages, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Government
The Villages, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Biden says Omicron variant is "cause for concern, not a cause for panic"

Washington — President Biden on Monday urged Americans to remain calm as scientists work to determine the strength and the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying the U.S. has the ability to deal with the new strain that is circulating the globe. The president, flanked by...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs
CBS News

Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to review ruling that freed Bill Cosby

Prosecutors announced Monday that they have asked the Supreme Court to review the ruling that overturned Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction, arguing that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's June decision sets a dangerous precedent with "far-reaching negative consequences." The June ruling hinged on a press release issued in 2005 by...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy