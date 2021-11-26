Each new roof in The Villages also costing neighbors
What’s up with homeowners insurance? I received a bill from a local broker with a 29+ percent in premiums from last year. After I paid the invoice, I received an...www.villages-news.com
I just went through this with my insurance company. I put a new roof on my house ,costing a pretty penny, and my insurance premium didn't change. Why are we paying out for fraudulent claims? I called our state insurance commissioner and they are investigating. Shop for other insurance companies and call the insurance commissioner in your state. Dont give up the fight.
So, you don’t like government getting involved until something bothers you? I have a better idea…Florida offers insurance as a last resort. Go buy your insurance from the State of Florida and see how well they do it…
Many homeowners have been approached by roofing companies concerning “wind” damage from storms. The numbers add up and we all know insurance companies “don’t’ like paying claims, as record number of claims have been submitted insurance companies are now insisting on roofs, whether or not necessary, be replaced at 15 years. While the insurance company may or may not drop you, certainly raising premiums if you don’t, or even do, is what’s happening. You will be paying for other’s claims.
