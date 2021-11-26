ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Hilton and Husband Carter Reum Enjoy Tropical Honeymoon: ‘My Favorite Adventure Yet’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSFTT_0d7Yrc4d00
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum honeymoon in the South Pacific on November 20, 2021. Shutterstock

Sliving their best lives in paradise! Shortly after Paris Hilton’s days-long wedding celebration to husband Carter Reum, the pair have celebrated the occasion with a romantic honeymoon getaway in Bora Bora.

“I’ve lived an interesting life, but seeing the world with you as your wife is my favorite adventure yet!👫🌴🌊✨,” Hilton, 40, captioned an Instagram gallery with the entrepreneur, also 40, on Thursday, November 25. “Thanks for taking me to paradise! #Honeymoon 💕 #JustMarried 👰🏼‍♀️.”

The couple documented part of their travels via the Cooking With Paris star’s YouTube channel, which she discussed via Instagram earlier this week.

“I’m so excited to start off my #honeymoon adventure with my husband in one of my favorite places: Bora Bora! 🌴🌊🐟🐠✨,” she wrote alongside video footage. “Thank you @Hilton @ConradHotels @ConradBoraBoraNui for helping me celebrate in style. 😍🥰 I’ll be documenting my entire #travel journey around the world for all of you to see and come along for the ride.”

The Simple Life alum also reflected on the pair’s journey to happily ever after on Thanksgiving with a heartfelt social media message.

“Happy Thanksgiving! 🌈 🦋 This year of life has been the most fulfilling yet,” Hilton wrote via Instagram on Thursday while lounging on a boat. “I will never forget all the lessons, challenges and opportunities for growth I’ve been shown, and I’m grateful for it all—the good, the bad and [everything] in between. I’ve grown a lot and I am still evolving. ✨💫✨ This month, I became a wife 👰🏼‍♀️ and I’m so grateful to not only my amazing husband, but also the wonderful friends and family that surrounded us on our wedding weekend and have supported us along the way.”

She continued: “This next chapter will be my best to come, not only as a wife, advocate and business woman, but as the Paris I’m more and more proud to be every day. … I’m thankful for the outpouring of love and support from my fans and those who have stuck by me since the beginning. 🥺❤️ You all mean the world to me. Love you all and keep dreaming and shining your light! The world 🌎 needs every bit of love ❤️ you have to offer! #HappyThanksgiving 🦃 #Grateful 💕.”

The newlyweds tied the knot earlier this month on November 11 with a lavish ceremony in Los Angeles, complete with multiple outfit changes, celebrity guests and party locations.

“My fairy tale is finally a reality. ✨👰🏼‍♀️ ✨,” the bride gushed about the nuptials on November 15 via Instagram. “I’m so grateful to have had such a beautiful ceremony at my grandfather’s former estate. It was always a dream of mine and this estate has so many special memories for me growing up as a little girl. I feel so lucky and blessed to be yours. 💫✨💫”

Keep scrolling to see snaps from the happy couple’s tropical honeymoon:

