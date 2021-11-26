ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Black Friday 2021 Deals: Buy One Amtrak Ticket, Get One Free

By Alexandra Kirkman
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Calling all travelers keen on a train sojourn in the new year: today, Amtrak kicked off its sixth annual Track Friday Sale, offering customers the opportunity to buy one ticket and bring a friend for free for travel throughout the...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Even Antarctica is On Sale For Black Friday 2021 — Book One, Get One 50 Percent Off Cruises

In addition to all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals which are available for 2021, purchase one berth at full price on either Antarctica polar voyages or Arctic polar voyages in 2022 and 2023 and get a second berth in the same double occupancy cabin at a discount of 50 percent through this Black Friday 2021 promotion by Quark Expeditions — plus, receive an additional discount of ten percent on select voyages when you pay for your reservation in full within 30 days of purchasing it…
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Board Games Get a One-Day Black Friday Sale on Amazon

Black Friday has been going on all month over at Amazon, but they saved one of their biggest board game sales for Black Friday proper, November 26th. Indeed, you can score enormous discounts on a wide range of popular board games and card games until the end of the day.
HOBBIES
themanual.com

The Only Weber Grill Black Friday Deal Worth Shopping Is This One

Here’s a Weber Grill Black Friday Deal that will put a smile on you and your family’s faces from now until summer and beyond. The Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill is on sale for $539, a savings of $30 off the regular price of $569. This is one of the best Black Friday Deals we’ve seen so far and it’s too good to pass up, especially for anyone looking to upgrade their grill before BBQ season. Jump on this Weber Grill Black Friday Deal before the item sells out. If you’re still not sold, keep reading to get the specifics on the Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill and find out why we think this Black Friday Deal should be labeled a steal.
SHOPPING
geekspin

Black Friday Deals: Sling TV is offering free one-month subscription to new users

Sling TV has one of the best streaming service deals this holiday season. The Dish Network-owned streamer has announced that it’s giving a free one-month subscription to all new users who will sign up and pay for one month of Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or Sling Orange+Blue from November 26th (Black Friday) through November 29th (Cyber Monday). Once you paid for your first month of service, a second month of subscription will be added automatically to your account for free.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
TravelNoire

Flash Sale: Southwest Airlines Has $39 Flights But Only For 3-Days

Southwest Airlines is well-known for its $39 one-way flight sales, and just like the previous ones, the airline is back with their winter sale. The sale, which started this week, will run until Thursday Nov. 11 at 11:59pm Central Standard Time. Keep in mind that the $39 is just a starting price point, and most one-way fares with be $68.
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Black Friday#Boston#Track Friday Sale#Acela Business Class
reviewjournal.com

Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: Which one will have better deals?

The holiday shopping season is cruising toward Black Friday and Cyber Monday with several big sales already in the books. The consensus opinion seems to be that neither event will deliver as many discounts as they have in years past, and that inflation, supply chain headaches and continuing COVID anxiety will make the truly big savings elusive.
SMALL BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

Millions Of Americans Will See Stimulus Checks Before The Holiday, Some As Much As $3,000

The US citizens have called out the government for the steep increase in prices before Christmas. The residents are facing a financial crisis and expect more assistance from the authorities. Citizens complain that they faced several difficulties despite the initiatives taken by the government during thanksgiving. According to FingerLakes1.com, the state and local governments will provide cash benefits to families and individuals.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL
Only In Louisiana

Few People Know The Real Reason Porch Ceilings In Louisiana Are Painted Haint Blue In Color

The South is full of traditions, and Louisiana is no different. From buying the next king cake if you get the baby to serving red beans and rice on Mondays, Louisiana has a lot of quirky traditions that most of us follow. One of the most common traditions down here in the South has a history that few people know, and we’re going to finally shed light on one of the most fascinating traditions in the South, and it has to do with porch ceilings.
LOUISIANA STATE
moneysavingmom.com

Buy One, Get One Free Royal Dansk Cookies at Walgreens!

Yum! Here’s a great deal on these Royal Dansk Cookies at Walgreens!. Walgreens has Royal Dansk Cookies on sale Buy One, Get One Free this week! That makes the tins just $3.49 each after the sale. Great time to grab a couple for the holidays. Thanks, Freebie Radar!
SHOPPING
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re hoping to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later, you’re in luck because stores are rolling out their Pre-Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before. Plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of these incredible prices.  There […]
SHOPPING
Forbes

Forbes

288K+
Followers
87K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy