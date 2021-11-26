ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Bring back retirees to help with the immigration backlog

By Today at
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her Nov. 23 Tuesday Opinion column, “The missing immigrant workers,” Catherine Rampell provided a detailed account of how — and why — U.S. Citizenship...

TerYon
3d ago

Or maybe just tell “immigrants” that they should apply for entrance while still in their own country!

13
jo Warrick
3d ago

Why don't they reach out to American retirees. We have an employment shortage. Make the offer their SSA or SSI will not be reduced or penalized. That would being in people that would be highly qualified even overqualified into the job force. Most would doing it for extra income, their kids are grown and they have Medicare so that saves the companies money. It would be better than giving jobs to illegals. Most of them are so unskilled. You have to teach them to swing a hammer or run a vacuum.

2
bloomberglaw.com

Asylum Seekers Face Loss of Work, Pay as Paperwork Delays Mount

After winning a court fight with then-President Donald Trump’s administration over work authorization, asylum seekers are raising alarms over long delays in renewing work permits that threaten to force hundreds out of jobs in the U.S. And the jobs filled by those seeking asylum run the gamut from truck drivers...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Opinion:The missing immigrant workers

Helen Muradyan, a second-year resident physician, stopped working last month. Not because her skills aren’t needed. To the contrary: The Southern California community hospital and health clinic that employed Muradyan struggle to find staff even during normal times. The pandemic worsened their staffing shortages. “At one point we were operating...
LABOR ISSUES
arcamax.com

Temporary immigration protections for millions pass the House

WASHINGTON — House Democrats passed legislation Friday that, while falling short of advocates’ calls for a path to citizenship, would establish sweeping protections for millions of immigrants for the first time in decades. The measure passed by a 220-213 vote as part of a sprawling social spending bill that sets...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Catherine Rampell
natlawreview.com

Immigration Provisions in Build Back Better Bill

More business immigrant visas may become available if the latest version of the Build Back Better reconciliation bill passes. If approved by the Parliamentarian and passed as it stands, the bill would make more immigrant visas available by:. Recapturing unused visa numbers from 1992 to 2021;. Retaining the availability of...
IMMIGRATION
Documented

How CARRP Flags Immigrants as National Security Threats

-> This article is part of Documented’s Glossary. We want to make it easier to understand the U.S. immigration system. If you want to know more about different visa types and immigration terms, please check our library here. -> To find useful information for immigrants, such as where to find free food or legal representation, check […] The post How CARRP Flags Immigrants as National Security Threats appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
#Immigration Policies#Uscis
Fox News

IMMIGRATION

Immigration is a hotly contested issue in the United States. Fox News reporters bring you the latest on the border crisis, green card news, migrant caravans and amnesty legislation in Congress. Here are some key immigration facts:. The U.S. issues approximately 140,000 employment-based green cards every year. America’s foreign-born population...
IMMIGRATION
Documented

States Eliminating ‘Dehumanizing’ Immigrant Terms

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Luz Rivas, a California assemblymember, was inspired by the Biden administration’s effort to eliminate offensive terms towards immigrants from federal laws. She created a bill, which is now a law, to similarly […] The post States Eliminating ‘Dehumanizing’ Immigrant Terms appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Don’t vilify asylum seekers – tackle the root causes of immigration

The latest tragedy in the English Channel is heartwrenching and illustrates the magnitude of the humanitarian catastrophe caused by desperate people seeking asylum. As well as addressing the flaws in the asylum system, the international community must urgently target the root cause of the world’s seething conflicts, poverty and illiteracy, otherwise the migrant crisis triggered by the flow of refugees, which leads to these terrible tragedies, will continue.
IMMIGRATION
