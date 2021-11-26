Bring back retirees to help with the immigration backlog
In her Nov. 23 Tuesday Opinion column, "The missing immigrant workers," Catherine Rampell provided a detailed account of how — and why — U.S. Citizenship...
Or maybe just tell “immigrants” that they should apply for entrance while still in their own country!
Why don't they reach out to American retirees. We have an employment shortage. Make the offer their SSA or SSI will not be reduced or penalized. That would being in people that would be highly qualified even overqualified into the job force. Most would doing it for extra income, their kids are grown and they have Medicare so that saves the companies money. It would be better than giving jobs to illegals. Most of them are so unskilled. You have to teach them to swing a hammer or run a vacuum.
