Bring back retirees to help with the immigration backlog

The U.S has been severely affected after the pandemic. It raises a few deep questions on the parameters set by the government to decide the eligibility of individuals to receive the Stimulus benefits. MARCA reported on November 27, the U.S government will provide stimulus check payments to the citizens due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, several questions continue to rise in the mind of people about whether non-filers will have more benefits. The government sent a check to all the taxpayers to stimulate the economy is referred to as Stimulus Check. The money is provided to spend at businesses and restaurants.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO