Mooresville, NC

NC Walmart employees strike for higher wages on Black Friday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart employees walked off the job on strike...

Michelle Blalock
3d ago

2 registers that run out of 20 or more. And you have to check yourself out most of the time what are they doing to get payed more.

EasyPeasy
3d ago

Every time an employer gives wage increases..expect more inflation. Big corporations pass the costs to it's customers.

Jeff Renegar
3d ago

they start you at $17 an hr .no work experience most do not even drug test but what you need is a Union. then you can pay part of your wages so you can work .i worked for the union and it suxed. pay them wages work when they say if you need them because you can not work or you do not want to work they just adjust your take out to put it back. they will not help you with any attorney fees .you must pay to work.good luck .it took me a lot of money to get out.have fun .but the thing is you need to get a job ,keep the same job, DO NOT MISS MORE THEN 5 DAYS IN AT LESS 3 YEARS . I have only missed 5 days in 12 years.

