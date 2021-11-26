ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeyer: Roasting garden produce

Concord Monitor
 4 days ago

One of the reasons I garden is that I love to cook and to create wonderful, flavorful dishes that I might not get elsewhere. I think many gardeners share that inclination. One of the techniques I have not used much is roasting vegetables, but I recently did some roasting, and will...

www.concordmonitor.com

FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
Best Life

Never Store Your Leftovers in This Part of the Fridge, Experts Warn

Around the holidays, you're more likely than usual to end up with a refrigerator full of leftovers. But that food may go to waste as it lingers there forgotten. In fact, a 2020 study from Penn State University researchers found that the average American household wastes 31.9% of the food it buys, which comes out to more than $240 billion in food waste each year. And wasting food doesn't just waste money—it also increases your carbon footprint and methane production in landfills, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns. Luckily there are some incredibly easy ways to reduce how much food you waste, starting with how you store leftovers in your fridge. Read on to learn more.
tablemagazine.com

Traditional Tamales

4 lb pork shoulder or 3 1⁄2 lb pork butt, trimmed of fat and shredded. In a 5-quart roaster oven, bring pork, water, garlic salt, and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt to boil. Simmer covered, about 2 1/2 hours or until meat is very tender. Remove meat from broth and allow...
Daily Herald

A 21st-century version of grandma's leftover turkey soup

As the firstborn grandson, I spent the weekend after Thanksgiving at Grandma Mauer's house helping Grandpa Mauer buy, set up and decorate three trees. One for the informal back living room, one for the bay window in the formal front living room and one for the screen porch. What an adventure.
Fox News

Whip up these 4-ingredient mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving

Test drive these creamy mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving. "Struggling to make mashed potatoes at home? Wonder how chefs get it buttery smooth and tasty every time? Then try our version of Paris mashed potatoes made with only four ingredients," say Shilpi and Etienne Karner of between2kitchens.com, adding that this recipe is the perfect accompaniment for roasts, barbecues and any braised dishes.
thecountrycook.net

Reindeer Chow

This Reindeer Chow (a seasonal version of Puppy Chow) is fun and festive and loaded with sweet and salty flavors! It is the perfect snack for your next holiday get together!. I love mixes during the holiday season, or pretty much all year long. The combinations that there are are pretty much endless. This Reindeer Chow is my personal go-to for the holiday season! With minimal ingredients and time, this is a great recipe to put out at parties, give as gifts or just to munch on when you are hungry. We always make this as a family and is a standing tradition that it is not Christmas unless we make our Reindeer Chow Recipe! So if you are looking for a fun treat to make with the kids, to give as gifts or to bring to your next holiday gathering look no further.
York Dispatch Online

Make Swedish meatballs just like IKEA does

For me, one of the best things about going to IKEA has always been its Swedish food market. I cannot begin to tell you how many Choklad Not bars I’ve eaten in the car on my way home (mmm … hazelnuts!), and I’m also a huge fan of the raspberry Kafferep cookies. But the real draw is the store’s frozen Swedish meatballs.
The Ada News

Last-minute answers to Thanksgiving cooking questions

Are you suddenly overwhelmed by the thought that Thanksgiving is around the corner? Has the panic started to set in?. Don’t worry. The Food Dude is here to answer all of your pre-holiday questions. That’s right, this year’s Thanksgiving edition of the Food Dude actually answers real questions that have...
simplygluten-free.com

Roasted Root Vegetables Recipe

While you’re thinking about which gluten-free pie and turkey and stuffing recipes you’ll be making for next week’s holiday, don’t forget your veggies, too! This Roasted Root Vegetables recipe is a great holiday side dish. If you are short on oven space, this can be made a day or two ahead and then reheated while the turkey or roast rests. Plus, these veggies are also good at room temperature, so don’t fret if they aren’t piping hot when you serve them.
Food52

Porchetta-Spiced Roast Chicken

Liberally seasoned with a ton of fennel seed, garlic, fresh rosemary, and more, this roast chicken has all the big-flavor punch of classic Italian porchetta (a roasted, rolled pork roast flavored with herbs and aromatics) in a smaller format. It makes a great main for a cozier dinner party or Thanksgiving meal—with all the juicy, tender meat and golden-crisp skin you’d expect in a centerpiece-worthy bird. Even better, both the chicken and a bacon-flecked, rustic bread dressing come together in just one bowl and pan (I used All-Clad’s perfectly sized 50th Anniversary D3® Stainless 3-Quart Casserole).
utahstories.com

Panzanella: a Hearty Tuscan Chopped Bread Salad

Panzanella is a hearty Tuscan chopped bread salad made with tomatoes, onions, basil garlic, vinaigrette, and just about anything else you’d like to add. Most recipes for panzanella call for cucumber, but I’m not fond of cucumber so I leave it out. You could also add cheese such as mozzarella or feta. Panzanella can serve as a meatless main course or as a side or starter salad. The exact quantities for making panzanella aren’t important. If you want to feed more people, just add more ingredients. This recipe serves 3-4 generously as an appetizer or side salad.
seriouseats.com

How to Roast Delicata Squash

To get great browning, the squash slices need ample room on the baking sheet; if they're crowded together, they'll steam instead of caramelize. To promote even browning, arrange the slices around the perimeter of the baking sheet and rotate the sheet halfway through cooking. Roasting the squash slices in butter,...
staradvertiser.com

A slow-roasted thanksgiving turkey

Padma Lakshmi, the television host and producer, author and activist, was preparing a turkey ahead of Thanksgiving to perfect her recipe for publication. To start, she swirled a wide ladle full of Kampot black peppercorns over one of the seven burners on her custom Lacanche range, watching and sniffing and waiting for them to crackle and release their perfume.
Telegraph

Roast patatas bravas recipe

The Spanish classic patatas bravas can be made so easily if you have a bag of roasties in the freezer. They generally have a lot of basting fats in the coating and so produce something practically fried. Timings. Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 25 minutes. Serves. Four. Ingredients. 600g...
