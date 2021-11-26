Horning: Bedlam gives Riley chance to make everything all right

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley argues with an official during OU’s victory over TCU on Oct. 16 at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Not only does everything that’s happened up to this point tell you Oklahoma State is supposed to win this Bedlam game, but it tells you Oklahoma should lose it, too.

For the Pokes, maybe not the opening weeks of the season, when they beat Missouri State by seven points, Tulsa by five and Boise State by one, but ever since falling at Iowa State, OSU’s clearly been the state’s best team.

It may even have become the Big 12’s best hope to finally do something in the College Football Playoff if it can only get there, because if the other team can’t score, nor can it win and that’s how OSU’s been playing.

Meanwhile, OU’s spent too much time not showing up.

History is a pesky thing, though, and but for an 11-year span beginning in 1924 and those four short years, 1995-98, OU was left in the hands of Howard Schnellenberger and John Blake, impossibly awful choices both, the Bedlam Series has been a Sooner operation, despite the occasional upset.

This time, crazy enough, it’s the upset OU must land, rather than escape, to continue its dominance.

Leaving the question to become, what’s Lincoln Riley got?

His leaving Norman would be a shock, yet the reason he gets asked about that possibility is huge jobs are open and his place as a master of the offensive arts remains unchallenged.

His leaving for the NFL in years passed appeared far-fetched, but not insincere from the suitors’ perspectives because, having reinvented offense as we knew it, why wouldn’t they want him?

Well, in a season his unit has hardly shined, today is a day that can be forgotten if only it can shine now.

He’s got a mobile quarterback, Caleb Williams, who’s leading his team in yards per carry at 7.0 and 8.8 when not taking losses.

He has five pass catchers who have caught at least 25 passes and Drake Stoops, wildly under-utilized, who has caught 15, and among all those possibilities he ought to be able to find an answer or two somewhere.

It’s interesting because OSU is not a great team in the complete way we prefer our great teams to be.

What it’s done is crack the defensive code the same way the 2001 Sooners appeared to crack it when, finishing off an 11-2 campaign by skunking Arkansas 10-3 at the Cotton Bowl it seemed they’d won by four touchdowns.

Yes, defense wins championships, just like good pitching gets out good hitting, but can’t a generational offensive mastermind turn that whole thing on its ear?

“Whether we’ve played great and scored a bunch of points or played OK and scored a few points … we can see the progress and we can see us starting to connect,” said Riley of him and his quarterback. “The results will continue to come more consistently as that happens.”

To have any shot at a seventh straight conference championship and the program’s fifth appearance in the CFP — for which, believe it or not, there remains a path should a few things fall OU’s way — Riley’s got four quarters to figure it out.

The receivers can’t drop balls. Kennedy Brooks and anybody else who might get a carry that matters can’t go backward.

But if those minimums are met, and the Sooner defense can keep Spencer Sanders from becoming Johnny Unitas, it will be between Riley and his quarterback.

“I’m just kind of watching him grow, I’m watching him learn, watching him go through these different experiences,” Riley said. “Each time, he comes out knowing a little bit more, learning a little bit more.”

If poor play makes for tremendous progress, Williams will have grown much in the past week, so there’s that.

This is not a superior Sooner team, but the opponent isn’t either. The Pokes are suffocating, not scary.

So, what’s Riley got.

It’s just one game.

Next week is next week.

He must only find it today.

Maybe he will.