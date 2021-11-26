ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Dayton shocks No. 3 Kansas 74-73 on buzzer-beater by Mustapha Amzil

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
Dayton reserve forward Mustapha Amzil hit a jumper at the buzzer and the Flyers upset No. 3 Kansas 74-73 in the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Friday.

Amzil grabbed an offensive rebound with four seconds remaining, dribbled to his left and heaved a running off-balance jumper just inside the free throw line. The ball hit the front of the rim and then the backboard before going through the net as the final horn sounded.

Amzil only finished with four points, but hit his only shot attempt of the game and the biggest bucket in his career as Dayton stormed back from a 15-point first-half deficit.

Dayton (3-3) was led by Daron Holmes II, who scored 16 points and was among five Flyers to reach double figures. Ochai Agbaji of Kansas led all scorers with 21.

The Jayhawks (4-1) shot 50 percent for the game, but were dreadful from the outside hitting 4 of 19 from beyond the arc and 9 of 20 at the free throw line (9-20) and couldn't take full advantage of 20 Dayton turnovers.

Dayton will take on the winner of Iona and Belmont in the championship Sunday afternoon.

Flyers guard Lynn Greer III dribbles against the Jayhawks in the first half. Jeremy Reper, USA TODAY Sports

