ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

YouTuber and Author Connor Franta talks about his new inspirational book ‘House Fires’

By Romeo Escobar, Lawrence Zarian
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRrXz_0d7YqUvU00

Youtuber and author Connor Franta says his new book is his most vulnerable piece of writing.

“House Fires” is out now. For more info, click here .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 26, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Franta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fires#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
chatelaine.com

SJ Sindu Talks About Her New Book, Blue-Skinned Gods

It took SJ Sindu five years to finish the first full draft of her gripping new novel, Blue-Skinned Gods, about a blue-skinned boy who is worshipped as a living god but begins to doubt his own divinity. We spoke with the Toronto-based Sindu about her influences, how gods deal with gender and her favourite writing teacup.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
abc17news.com

Q&A: T-Pain talks new book, embracing his musical legacy

NEW YORK (AP) — There may be a plethora of adjectives to describe music superstar T-Pain, but boring is never included. So when the idea of writing a book was presented, he knew what he would not be writing: an autobiography. The “Buy U a Drank” singer is transitioning from consumer to instructor with his new book, “Can I Mix You a Drink?” Co-written with professional cocktail expert Maxwell Britten, the book is filled with 50 alcoholic drink recipes inspired by Pain’s music and career travels. One drink, called the I’m So Hood, he requests be served in a paper bag.
CELEBRITIES
KENS 5

'SING 2' star Tori Kelly talks about movie's launch, new children's book

TEXAS, USA — The musical group of animals from hit movie SING is back for more. SING 2 stars Texan, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and Multi-Grammy award winner Tori Kelly. Alanna Sarabia caught up with Tori on the highly anticipated sequel and the launch of her first children’s...
TEXAS STATE
KTLA

Actress Kat Graham and co-founders of Modern Nirvana describe the benefits of red light therapy

Kat Graham and the co-founders of Modern Nirvana talked about red light therapy. They shared how it has helped them, and talked about their partnership with Vital Red Light. For more information, visit ModernNirvana.com. You can use the special code “Nirvana” for 15% off all light therapy devices at VitalRedLight.com. This segment aired on the KTLA […]
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

KTLA

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy