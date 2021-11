Since 1997, November has been designated as National Family Caregiver Month. If you know a family caregiver, or have been a family caregiver, you know that all of the work of a caregiver cannot be captured in just one month of recognition. However, the month of November is set aside to recognize and honor family caregivers, to raise awareness of caregiving issues, to educate our communities, and to increase support for those in caregiving roles.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 HOURS AGO