When Dr Rachel Gray of the University of Sydney set out to save Australian sea lions she had no idea her tool would become the center of a culture war before the work was published. Now, however, the results are in, and she and her co-authors have shown a dab of ivermectin on the back of a sea lion pup's neck could be key to saving the species. Many other seals and sea lions may benefit as well.

ANIMALS ・ 14 HOURS AGO