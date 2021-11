The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that all fully vaccinated adults should get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to fight off the omicron variant. “Today, CDC is strengthening its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, in a statement. “Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine.”

