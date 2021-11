“That’ll work.” is a description of a golf shot that many golfers don’t like to hear. It means that your ball is on the fairway, did not go into the rough but is not a particularly good shot. “It’ll work.” Bill Speak recently stated I hate it when someone says. “That’ll work.” A comment about an honestly good shot maybe, “Wow!” Or “Perfect.” or “Long down the middle.” It also might be described as “nice.” Another term for a not-so-good shot but that has redeeming qualities is “cart golf.” When a player riding in a golf cart hits their ball close to a cart path, someone usually calls out, “cart golf.” The shot does not have to be a perfect shot, but since it lands close to the cart path, the player steps out of the cart and hits their second shot rather than having to walk or drive across the fairway. “Cart Golf.”

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO