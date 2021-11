The Ghosts are coming out of the woodwork — or more precisely, the shed. In this Thursday’s episode of the hit CBS comedy (airing at 9/8c), Sam discovers the spirits of three British soldiers in one of the large estate’s structures. Among them is their leader Nigel, with whom Isaac shares a complicated history. So when Nigel comes knocking at the main house, Isaac is forced to confront a big secret that he’s been holding onto for a very long time. “Isaac is dealing with the concept of coming out, but he’s not necessarily coming out the way we all expect...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO