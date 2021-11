BOISE, Idaho — Ski and snowboard season will officially kick off at Bogus Basin on Thursday, the ski area announced. The ski area will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with the Deer Point Express and Coach chairlifts operating. The terrain park located just above the base area is already open, and the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster will open for rides this week.

BOISE, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO