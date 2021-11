Celtic might be just coming off of a big game against Bayer Leverkusen away in Germany, but there is no time for them to sit back and reflect. The important games will keep coming thick and fast for Ange Postecoglou’s side and they next face Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership at Parkhead. The Hoops will be hoping to use this as an opportunity to bounce back after their midweek defeat and also hopefully cut down the gap with the Rangers in the table.

SOCCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO