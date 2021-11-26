ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

From the community editorial board: Rocky Flats

By Editorial Advisory Board
Daily Camera
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: Opponents of public access at the former Rocky Flats nuclear weapons plant have taken their case to a federal appeals court. Your take?. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists has moved the Dooms Day Clock to 100 seconds before midnight. Midnight being total nuclear apocalypses and end of life as we...

www.dailycamera.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Camera

Editorial: Search for a University of Colorado president — keep it local

The pursuit of a new University of Colorado president took one step closer with news that search committee members have been named and a search firm has been selected. Things are looking good in terms of well-balanced representation. The Board of Regents put together a diverse group in terms of age, ethnicity and geography, consisting of four faculty members, two staff members, two students, two alumni, four community members, a dean and a member of the University of Colorado Foundation board of directors.
BOULDER, CO
chronicle99.com

Check if Social Security Beneficiaries Will Get A Fourth Stimulus Check Or Not

As inflation continues to soar, The Senior Citizens League urges Congress to deliver a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400 to people on Social Security. As.com reported on November 28, a campaign was started by the Senior Citizens League (TSCL). This non-partisan advocacy group demanded additional stimulus money for the ones receiving Social Security.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Waste#The Dooms Day Clock
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

4 GOP-controlled states are changing their unemployment laws to allow those defying COVID-19 vaccine mandates to get benefits

GOP-controlled legislatures are seeking to undermine President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Four states have passed bills that would provide unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the vaccine. Vaccine mandates have become an issue of fierce partisan controversy. Republican-controlled legislatures in four states are changing their unemployment laws so that...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Ars Technica

Russia threatens criminal charges against a NASA astronaut

The Russian space corporation, Roscosmos, said it has completed an investigation into a "hole" found in a Soyuz spacecraft when the vehicle was docked to the International Space Station in 2018. Moreover, Roscosmos told the Russian publication RIA Novosti that it has sent the results of the investigation to law...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Group sues U.S. Fish and Wildlife for failing to protect endangered species in Montana

A lawsuit filed in federal court in Missoula on Monday challenges a Trump-era policy change that would allow more hunting and fishing in National Wildlife Refuges, saying that lead ammunition and tackle could further harm endangered species, and that relaxing the rules may lead to hunters accidentally taking endangered species, like grizzly bears. The lawsuit […] The post Group sues U.S. Fish and Wildlife for failing to protect endangered species in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Axios

Meadows cooperating with House Jan. 6 select committee

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is cooperating with the House select committee in charge of investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the panel said Tuesday. Driving the news: Meadows, who failed to appear before the panel earlier this month, is believed to have insight into former President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
chronicle99.com

Couple’s Christmas Bonus-$400 Stimulus Check Proposed By State For Earnings Under $150K

Couples with a joint annual income of less than $150,000 can receive $400 as a bonus for Christmas. The citizens of Illinois can get the extra benefit that can add joy to their Christmas celebration. THE U.S. SUN reports on November 27, the republican government proposed the idea of extra benefit in the House of Representatives. Legal authorities in WCIA have said that individuals with annual income less than $75,000 will have monthly stimulus check worth $200. In comparison, couples with gross annual income less than $150,000 will receive monthly stimulus checks worth $400.
RELATIONSHIPS
bloomberglaw.com

Democrats’ Plan Bypassing Senate Panels Prompts Vetting Concerns

Senate Democrats skip markup process on spending and tax bill. Strategy risks chamber’s standing in talks, political backlash. Getting President Joe Biden’s economic plan through the Senate before the end of the year is a top priority for Democrats. Yet their gambit to forgo committee action on the House-passed measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Camera

Court: Longmont Gold’s Gym must comply with health order

Boulder County District Court has issued a preliminary injunction against Gold’s Gym in Longmont that requires the gym to abide by all public health orders at least until a case against the organization is heard. The emergency injunction was issued Nov. 24. The health department’s court action was filed Nov....
LONGMONT, CO
Washington Post

The staggeringly high price of a prison phone call

As families gather this holiday season, it’s a heartbreaking time of year for those with incarcerated relatives. Not only are they deprived of seeing their loved ones in-person, but also they’re often forced to choose between having no contact whatsoever with those loved ones or accumulating staggering debt. Opinions to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy