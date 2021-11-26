Ducks' Adam Henrique: Ready to rock

Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique is out with an upper-body injury and has returned to Anaheim from the team’s road trip, per a Ducks tweet. He’s listed as day-to-day. Henrique is in the midst of a wonderful bounce-back campaign after spending some time last season in the press box. Through 19 games, he’s third on the Ducks with 15 points (six goals, nine assists). His ice time has seen a significant uptick, too, playing 17:16 per game compared to 16:02 last season.
The Department of Player Safety has issued a three-game suspension to Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson last night.
“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win.
This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011.
Capping off some chaos.
Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. "He's been around, he knows his body," interim coach Derek King said. "I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires.
Drouin (head) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers. Drouin is expected to return to a prominent role following his six-game absence, skating on Montreal's second line and top power-play unit versus the Rangers. The 26-year-old forward has picked up two goals and seven points through 11 contests this campaign.
ANAHEIM, CA - With Nino Niederreiter, Martin Necas and Antti Raanta all having made their returns to the lineup earlier this week, the only remaining question left is whether or not tonight is the night that defenseman Brett Pesce re-enters the mix.
ANAHEIM, CA - The Carolina Hurricanes continue their six-game road trip tonight with their first of three meetings against California-based clubs. This evening they meet the hottest club in the NHL at the moment, the Anaheim Ducks. When: Thursday, November 18, 10 p.m. EST.
Now this is a test. The Carolina Hurricanes stormed out of the gate, winning nine games in a row. Coming into Anaheim on Thursday, they were 12-2-0. The Ducks, after limping out of the gate, are 8-0-2 in their last 10 games. They had a league-leading eight-game win streak and NHL best ten game point streak coming in. Carolina’s earlier nine-game streak is the longest in the NHL this year.
Janmark (undisclosed) is on the ice for warmups and will play Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Jarmark was considered a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's contest, but he's fine to play. The Swede will likely play in a middle-six role and could draw some power-play time.
The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore.
Miller (undisclosed) took line rushes and is expected to play Wednesday versus the Penguins, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports. Miller was considered questionable after taking a maintenance day Tuesday, but it appears he's good to go. The 28-year-old will likely exceed 20 minutes of ice time as he looks to sustain a point-per-game pace this year (seven goals, 12 helpers in 19 games).
EUGENE, Ore. — Playing for the first time in a month, Taylor Borup returned from injury just in time to participate on her senior night with the Oregon volleyball team Tuesday, finishing off a sweep of visiting Arizona with an ace on match point for the No. 19 Ducks. The...
