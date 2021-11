Are you excited for the new Marvel show releasing on the most wonderful time of the year. Will Hawkeye be on DVD or Blu-Ray? – No news yet. In a week, Hawkeye will finally be gracing the small screens and it will be where Clint Barton passes the bow and arrow to Kate Bishop. Set in the most wonderful time of the year, the canon series will be mixing the holidays with action. Here is everything you need to know for Episode 1 such as the premiere date, cast, plot, trailer, and the likes.

