Tsuki to Laika to Nosferatu might not have flown Irina to the moon, but she got closer than ever. Tsuki to Laika to Nosferatu might not have flown Irina to the moon, but she got closer than ever. It was a relief to see that, so far, she hasn't followed the fate of the dog that has so traumatized her. But will she reach the moon anytime soon?

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO