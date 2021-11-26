ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops...

