The following post contains minor spoilers for Hawkeye. Even hardcore Marvel viewers might be surprised by one aspect of Hawkeye’s first episode. The show reintroduces Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton in the audience at a Broadway musical about the Battle of New York from The Avengers. The show is, frankly, awful. Clint is able to endure it mostly because he has his hearing aid off. The shot of him turning it back on so his daughter can ask him a question is how we learn that Hawkeye is now partially deaf.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO