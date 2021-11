Football has always been a tough-guy sport, and that’s led to a lot of players, coaches, and executives feeling that they couldn’t be open about their struggles with depression over the years. But in today’s NFL, the stigma seems to be going away. Recently, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson took a three-game break from the game to deal with his own feelings of anxiety and depression. This decision was supported by the team. In late October, Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley made a similar decision to step away from the game to deal with his own mental well-being. This was also supported by the team.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO