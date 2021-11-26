Emergency Crews At Scene Of Laurel Crash

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday that his "heart goes out" to the families affected by a school shooting in southeast Michigan, which left three people dead and eight others injured. "I was informed after the tour. I learned about a school shooting in Michigan. As we learn the...
A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Tuesday to recommend Merck’s experimental antiviral pill to treat Covid-19 for emergency use authorization, paving the way for the agency to clear the first oral drug for the disease. Members of the agency’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13-10 in favor of...
The chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has begun cooperating with their probe. “Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the select committee through his attorney," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in...
(CNN) — British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has gained global notoriety as the former girlfriend and social companion of the convicted pedophile and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Now, after more than a year in federal custody, she faces trial on sex trafficking charges in New York. The 59-year-old has pleaded not...
CNN suspended host Chris Cuomo on Tuesday after an investigation by New York State's attorney general showed that he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, push back against sexual misconduct allegations. The investigation by the state's attorney general, Letitia James, raised "serious questions" about Chris Cuomo's conduct,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The losing side is likely to head straight to the Supreme Court, whatever decision the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reaches on whether Congress should receive former President Donald Trump’s call logs, drafts of speeches and other documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
LONDON — Almost 400 years after the first English ship arrived on its golden shores, the former British colony of Barbados woke up Tuesday as a republic. The tiny Caribbean nation removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state in a spectacular ceremony that began late Monday, breaking its ties with the British royal family — and with it, one of the island’s last remaining imperial bonds to the United Kingdom.
Comments / 0