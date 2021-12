According to a new market research report "Predictive Analytics Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Solution (Financial Analytics, Risk Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Web & Social Media Analytics), Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size to grow from USD 10.5 billion in 2021 to USD 28.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period. Various factors such as increasing use of AI and ML and acquisitions and product launches in this market are expected to drive the adoption of Predictive Analytics software and services.

