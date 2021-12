GroundTruth, the leading location-based marketing and advertising technology company, announced that it is expanding product-related advertising capabilities with the launch of In-Stock Local Ads. By increasing its ability to ingest and analyze massive levels of product supply data, GroundTruth’s next generation of in-stock marketing technology allows national and local retailers and CPG brands to manage inventory shortages at scale. In-Stock Local Ads works by serving shoppers similar product options for items that may not be available at specific store locations or by redirecting shoppers to alternative stores with higher levels of product availability.

