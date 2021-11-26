ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ranking the importance of the remaining games on the Cardinals' schedule

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vaDKg_0d7YioLS00

The Arizona Cardinals get a break this weekend as they are on their bye. The return to the practice field next week to prepare for the stretch run of the regular season.

They currently are 9-2 with six games remaining on their schedule. They are in the lead in the NFC West and are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

There is a lot of football to be played still and a lot can change, but looking ahead, below we have the six games left on the schedule ranked in terms of importance.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

6

Detroit Lions, Week 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1zhC_0d7YioLS00

This game is important as it is a must-win. They will be on the road but the Lions are atrocious. They are 0-10-1 after a Thanksgiving loss.

If they can’t beat this joke of a team, they don’t deserve any Sper Bowl conversations.

5

Chicago Bears, Week 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kzsgn_0d7YioLS00
 Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals should come out of the bye and handily beat the Bears on the road. Chicago is now 4-7 and could be starting Andy Dalton. Khalil Mack is out for the season.

This is almost in the same category as the game against the Lions.

4

Seattle Seahawks, Week 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12In2R_0d7YioLS00
(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Divisional games are always important, but it is very possible that this will be a meaningless game for Arizona if they have already locked up the division and their playoff seeding.

Seattle is all but out of playoff contention and have already lost to the Cardinals once.

3

Indianapolis Colts, Week 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDg73_0d7YioLS00

This will be a big game on Christmas evening at State Farm Stadium. It is a potential Super Bowl matchup, based on how both teams are playing now.

However, even though this will have national interest, it is still a team against an AFC team. A loss doesn’t hurt them beyond the number in the loss column.

2

Dallas Cowboys, Week 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYdLQ_0d7YioLS00
Patrick Breen-The Republic

This game in Dallas will certainly have playoff implications for both teams. Both will be battling for home field and a first-round bye.

They already lost a head-to-head tiebreaker to the Green Bay Packers. It would not be ideal to lose it to the Cowboys as well.

1

Los Angeles Rams, Week 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Tr9C_0d7YioLS00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This game is the biggest because it is against a division opponent that is contending for the NFC West lead.

The Rams are two games back entering Week 12 but if the Cardinals can beat them at home on Monday night in Week 14, it might end any hope they have to overtake the Cardinals. Arizona would have a season sweep and head-to-head and division record tiebreaker over them.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions tight end asks for and is granted release from team

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions veteran TE Darren Fells asked for and has been granted his release by the team. Fell will now go on waivers and can be claimed by any team interested. If he goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent. #Lions veteran...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kyler Murray News

It’ll be another week without star quarterback Kyler Murray for the Arizona Cardinals. Murray, who’s been dealing with an ankle injury, has missed multiple games for the NFC West franchise. He’ll miss another one on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals announced on Sunday that Murray is officially inactive for this afternoon’s...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The bitter truth about Matthew Stafford that Rams fans will find hard to accept

The Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions swapped quarterbacks back in the offseason, with Matthew Stafford going to LA and Jared Goff getting shipped to Motown. While it’s clear that the Rams are having considerably more success with their new quarterback than the Lions with theirs, that hasn’t been the case of late, as both teams have gone winless in their respective last three games.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Lions Are Reportedly Releasing Former Alabama Star

A former Alabama defensive star is on the market after getting released by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday. The Lions released former Alabama star DL Da’Shawn Hand on Tuesday. He was previously on the injured reserve. Hand will receive an injury settlement from the Lions and soon become a free agent.
NFL
houstonmirror.com

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins remains out of practice

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was not spotted on the field by reporters for the open portion of Thursday's practice. Hopkins has missed two straight games due to his injured hamstring. The five-time Pro Bowl selection last appeared in a game on Oct. 28, recording two catches for 66 yards while being limited to just 15 snaps in Arizona's 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals-Seahawks Week 11, 2021: Game Time, Schedule, TV Channel, and Live Stream

The Arizona Cardinals (-) battle with the Seattle Seahawks (-) at Lumen Field in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL Season. Game Time: 4:25PM EST/1:25PM PST on Sunday, November 21st. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. For local games, live stream on the FOX Sports GO. Out-of-market games can be streamed on DirecTV’s NFL app. International fans can stream with NFL Game Pass. Follow all NFL games live on NFL RedZone. You can also follow the game live on the ClutchPoints app.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Cowboys#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Nfc#Cards Wire#Spotify#Indianapolis Colts#Afc
purplePTSD.com

The Bad News Keeps Piling Up For Vikings

The Vikings are yet again dealing with bad news when it comes to Covid-19. Patrick Peterson, who is vaccinated, has been placed on the Covid-19 list. He will need consecutive negative tests before being allowed to play against the Lions this weekend. Here’s Zim’s assessment of how realistic those negative tests are: “Not too many guys have passed those two negative tests, so you just have to let it play out and see where it goes.”
NFL
USA Today

Rams have toughest remaining schedule in NFC

The first half of the Rams’ schedule wasn’t terribly difficult. They benefited from facing the likes of the Bears, Giants, Lions and Texans, as well as the Seahawks and 49ers. Obviously, the game against San Francisco wasn’t as easy as first expected, but it was still against a team that was 3-5 at the time.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Apple
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Week 12 Composite NFL Power Rankings: Cardinals Return to No. 1

The Green Bay Packers have moved to No. 1 in our Composite NFL Power Rankings twice this season. Both times, they lost the following week. Following another week filled with upsets that included top-ranked Green Bay’s loss at Minnesota, the Arizona Cardinals are back atop our rankings, which combine our thoughts and the rankings of seven national media entities. The Cardinals are 9-2 after winning at Seattle behind backup quarterback Colt McCoy.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals back atop TD Wire power rankings

The Arizona Cardinals are back on top of the NFC as the No. 1 seed. They also return to the No. 1 spot in the latest Touchdown Wire power rankings by Nick Wojton. They previously had fallen to No. 3 after their Week 10 loss to the Carolina Panthers but now sit atop the list.
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

SB Nation Reacts: Fan confidence in Arizona Cardinals remains perfect

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans powered by SurveyMonkey. Each week, we send 32 polls to plugged in fans from each team NFL. You can sign up HERE — it’s easy and free to join!. What a statement win for the Arizona Cardinals. It was such a...
NFL
Washington Post

NFL Week 13 power rankings: The Patriots are on the heels of the Cardinals and Buccaneers

Each week during the NFL season, The Post’s Mark Maske ranks the 32 teams. This week, some normalcy finally returned to the league as the top teams generally won and the worst teams mostly lost. The Cardinals were on their bye week and keep the No. 1 spot. The top six is unchanged, as the Chiefs also were idle and the Buccaneers, Patriots, Ravens and Packers won. The dream Super Bowl matchup of Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick remains in play. So, too, does the possibility of an 0-16-1 season for the Lions.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy