Ranking the importance of the remaining games on the Cardinals' schedule

The Arizona Cardinals get a break this weekend as they are on their bye. The return to the practice field next week to prepare for the stretch run of the regular season.

They currently are 9-2 with six games remaining on their schedule. They are in the lead in the NFC West and are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

There is a lot of football to be played still and a lot can change, but looking ahead, below we have the six games left on the schedule ranked in terms of importance.

6

Detroit Lions, Week 15

This game is important as it is a must-win. They will be on the road but the Lions are atrocious. They are 0-10-1 after a Thanksgiving loss.

If they can’t beat this joke of a team, they don’t deserve any Sper Bowl conversations.

5

Chicago Bears, Week 13

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals should come out of the bye and handily beat the Bears on the road. Chicago is now 4-7 and could be starting Andy Dalton. Khalil Mack is out for the season.

This is almost in the same category as the game against the Lions.

4

Seattle Seahawks, Week 18

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Divisional games are always important, but it is very possible that this will be a meaningless game for Arizona if they have already locked up the division and their playoff seeding.

Seattle is all but out of playoff contention and have already lost to the Cardinals once.

3

Indianapolis Colts, Week 16

This will be a big game on Christmas evening at State Farm Stadium. It is a potential Super Bowl matchup, based on how both teams are playing now.

However, even though this will have national interest, it is still a team against an AFC team. A loss doesn’t hurt them beyond the number in the loss column.

2

Dallas Cowboys, Week 17

Patrick Breen-The Republic

This game in Dallas will certainly have playoff implications for both teams. Both will be battling for home field and a first-round bye.

They already lost a head-to-head tiebreaker to the Green Bay Packers. It would not be ideal to lose it to the Cowboys as well.

1

Los Angeles Rams, Week 14

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This game is the biggest because it is against a division opponent that is contending for the NFC West lead.

The Rams are two games back entering Week 12 but if the Cardinals can beat them at home on Monday night in Week 14, it might end any hope they have to overtake the Cardinals. Arizona would have a season sweep and head-to-head and division record tiebreaker over them.