Can the Steelers go into Cincinnati and oust the Bengals?

By Joe Kuzma, Brian E. Roach
steelcityunderground.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe and Brian are back on this Black and Gold Friday edition of the Steel City Underground Podcast to discuss this weekend’s fortunes, as the Steelers travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals. Is this key AFC North matchup...

Drew Lock is done as a Denver Broncos quarterback

The 2021 season was supposed to be a promising one for Drew Lock. It’s been anything but that. Before the season started, Lock was listed as the team’s starting quarterback. Though there was talk that floated around for months about adding a veteran quarterback to give him some competition, it looked like Drew Lock’s job to lose.
Steelers vet Cam Heyward rips into Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward has no time for nonsense, and he made that extremely clear when he ripped into wide receiver Chase Claypool’s suggestion following the team’s embarrassing 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 12. Via Mike Prisuta:. Cam Heyward responded today on...
Why NFL star QBs Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson and Ryan Tannehill are struggling -- and how each gets back on track

The 2021 NFL season just gets weirder and weirder with each passing week. Over the past month, the best quarterbacks in football by Total QBR have been Justin Herbert, Jimmy Garoppolo and Taylor Heinicke. The only 4-0 team over that time frame is the Patriots, who are led by surging rookie Mac Jones. The Saints, who looked to be capable of winning with just about anybody under center, have gone 0-4 with reportedly now-benched signal-caller Trevor Siemian at the helm. The only passer with a worse QBR over the past month than the former Broncos starter? Naturally, it's Russell Wilson.
Colin Cowherd Says Browns Have Made A Decision On Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are in their much needed bye week. Losing a disappointing game to the Ravens where the offense sputtered was not how the Browns wanted to go into the bye. It is how things turned out, and Colin Cowherd (among others) is weighing on the Baker Mayfield situation in Cleveland as of Week 12.
Steelers get concerning update on rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a critical matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13, but they may be without one of their key offensive weapons for the rivalry clash. According to ProFootballTalk, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that rookie tight Pat Freiermuth was in concussion protocol following Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Urban Meyer News

For the past 12 hours, Urban Meyer has been linked to the recent job opening at Notre Dame. Moments ago, however, ESPN’s Michael DiRocco poured some cold water on that potential pairing. DiRocco is reporting that Meyer has no interest in taking another college football job. Meyer is reportedly “committed...
The bitter truth about Matthew Stafford that Rams fans will find hard to accept

The Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions swapped quarterbacks back in the offseason, with Matthew Stafford going to LA and Jared Goff getting shipped to Motown. While it’s clear that the Rams are having considerably more success with their new quarterback than the Lions with theirs, that hasn’t been the case of late, as both teams have gone winless in their respective last three games.
NFL Week 12 underdogs: Will Steelers beat the Bengals? Can Colts knock off the Bucs?

6-4 WHERE: Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati) The Around the NFL Podcast was on-hand to witness Pittsburgh's wacky loss to the Chargers on Sunday night. A typically rowdy Steelers defense sorely missed T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joe Haden. Their absence allowed Los Angeles to double up on Cam Heyward when he wasn't batting a Justin Herbert pass into the hands of teammate Cam Sutton -- or appearing to punch said quarterback in the stomach before the game morphed into a fourth-quarter LSD voyage. The Steelers expect to have all those missing defenders back against the Bengals. Watt wasn't in the lineup when Joe Burrow guided Cincy to a 24-10 win back in Week 3. Besides, Pittsburgh's offense has evolved since then. To the eyes, Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday looked better than he has all season. The run game is still challenged, but this group scored five straight times in the final quarter against L.A. before a desperate final possession fell short. The Bengals put a pair of terrible losses in the rearview with Sunday's topping of the Raiders. Opposing coordinators have successfully suppressed rookie sensation Ja'Marr Chase, though, holding the wideout to less than 50 yards in three straight games. Burrow is the future; Ben sits in the final stages of a Canton-bound career. These Steelers are imperfect, but getting swept by Cincy isn't how Pittsburgh rolls. Bang the points all day long.
Broadcasters Announced for Steelers-Bengals

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins will broadcast the Steelers’ Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The game between the Steelers and Bengals will kick off at 1 p.m. from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Harlan, Green and Collins will have the call of the game,...
Weekly WTF: How can you miss a helmet-to-helmet hit in front of your face?

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense did the unthinkable on Sunday Night Football, as they overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take a late lead. Their remarkable 27 points scored in the fourth quarter were aided by a a blocked punt, a tipped pass into an interception and a hue fourth-down stop deep in Chargers’ territory.
Watch: Cam-to-Cam connection keep Steelers hopes alive

Steel City Underground will pick an exceptional play of the game as a highlight each week of the Steelers 2021 regular season. Stay tuned as we hand-select the very best from the Black and Gold!. The Pittsburgh Steelers traveled on the road to Los Angeles to face the Chargers for...
Overreactions from Steelers Nation: The Standard

Welcome to my weekly edition of “Overreactions from Steelers Nation”. This week, I’m trying to figure out if Steelers fans even watch the games!. Losing is never something that’s easy to accept. The bitter pill to swallow came shortly after the Steelers 16-all tie with the Detroit Lions last Sunday. Players were falling like dominoes in practice, and otherwise, as T.J. Watt and Joe Haden were ruled out of Sunday night’s road trip to Los Angeles, and Minkah Fitzpatrick was sidelined due to COVID protocols.
Know Before You Go When The Bengals Host The Steelers In Week 12

It's an AFC North showdown as Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. Here is everything fans need to know for attending the game. Parking: Lots 1, A, B, D, E & Hilltop open at 9 a.m.; fans can purchase a parking pass ahead of time. Fifth...
