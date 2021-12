It’s time for the crosstown rivalry game as the USC Trojans (4-5, 3-4) host the UCLA Bruins (6-4, 4-3) on Saturday afternoon at the Coliseum. The Trojans have won five of the past six meetings against the Bruins, but UCLA comes into this meeting with the better season record. A win for the Trojans means they’d need to win just one of their remaining two games to gain bowl eligibility. It also just might take little bit of the sting out of a tough season to this point.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO