How sad that you present such a monochrome image of the chess world of which I have been a keen member for many years (Editorial, 12 November). I have never brought curling sandwiches in a plastic bag to a chess event. My preferred energy source is a ripe banana. When I reached in my pocket for one before a tough match, a team member once asked hopefully whether I had any heroin with me.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO