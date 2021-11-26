New Folies 41 Apartments / SCT Estudio de Arquitectura

Serene is not a word often associated with fitness studios, but design firm Erbalunga estudio is shifting that perception for a brand in the Galicia region in Spain. For the studio’s second collaboration with the fitness company, the team built on the aesthetic of the first, using wood as the dominant material throughout. “Wood is a very versatile material that gives us freedom when designing, creating curved surfaces, and lattices,” shares architect Ruben Rodríguez Iglesias. It also adds warmth to the otherwise minimalist interiors, and a connection to the outdoors beyond them. Walking into the fitness center, Sinerxia, visitors are met with a dynamic, curved path lined by walls made from wood slats. “We had to respect the floor and the false ceiling that were already in the premises, so we decided to work with only one material, investigating the different possibilities,” adds Arminda Espino Vera, architectural designer. “We forced ourselves to go to the essence, focusing on the perception of space.”

