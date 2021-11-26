ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

New Folies 41 Apartments / SCT Estudio de Arquitectura

By Curated by Clara Ott
ArchDaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. The composition of the project aims to solve, on the one hand, the program needs of the developer in terms of surface areas and location of different houses and, on the other hand, to give a solution to the different singularities of each project such...

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
designboom.com

this prefabricated, 21sqm cabin features a panoramic glass façade to enjoy stunning views

Cabin A24 is a prefabricated, 21sqm (225sqft) house module designed by DDAA, an india-based architectural studio that ‘constantly challenges the threshold of architectural design.’ ideal for sites located in the woods, the mountains or along the shore, the cabin reflects a minimal abode prioritized for comfort and design, all while expressing a strong connection with its context and a distinct architectural identity. the cabin is composed of a bathroom, kitchenette and living space – fully furnished with modern amenities and enough storage.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

Kite House / React Architects

Manufacturers: ARTGROUP, BRIGHT, Dimitrios Tziotis, Landworks, Perfect Pool, STEFANOS PATELIS. Architectural Design: React Architects - Natasha Deliyianni , Yiorgos Spiridonos. Text description provided by the architects. The site is in the settlement of Pounta in Paros Island, with a view towards the sea and Antiparos from its west side. It has a particular shape, a small slope, and it is within 120 meters from the shore.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Concrete Cabin / Hamran/Johansen Arkitekter

Lead Architects: Lars Hamran. Ole Fredrik Kleivene. Text description provided by the architects. The concrete cabin is located on a steep slope directly adjacent to the ski resort. The house is secluded towards the mountain and the access side and opens up towards the view. The roof is triangulated folds, which reach almost down to the terrain at the rear edge. The roof is covered with peat so that the building appears as an abstract extension of the landscape. The entrance level contains a spacious entrance hall, living room/kitchen, and master bedroom and bathroom. Downstairs contains the other three bedrooms, a separate living room, and a bathroom with a sauna. The steps protrude elegantly, with a thickness of 40mm. This is made possible by the use of fiber-reinforced concrete.
VISUAL ART
Interior Design

Winding Wood Accents Distinguish This Fitness Space by Erbalunga Estudio

Serene is not a word often associated with fitness studios, but design firm Erbalunga estudio is shifting that perception for a brand in the Galicia region in Spain. For the studio’s second collaboration with the fitness company, the team built on the aesthetic of the first, using wood as the dominant material throughout. “Wood is a very versatile material that gives us freedom when designing, creating curved surfaces, and lattices,” shares architect Ruben Rodríguez Iglesias. It also adds warmth to the otherwise minimalist interiors, and a connection to the outdoors beyond them. Walking into the fitness center, Sinerxia, visitors are met with a dynamic, curved path lined by walls made from wood slats. “We had to respect the floor and the false ceiling that were already in the premises, so we decided to work with only one material, investigating the different possibilities,” adds Arminda Espino Vera, architectural designer. “We forced ourselves to go to the essence, focusing on the perception of space.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sct#Spain Architects
ArchDaily

House in Ferraria / Enter Arquitectura

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Reynaers Aluminium, BRUMA, Duravit, Oli, Weber, Area Store, ClayLime, Fornecedor da região, Smeg. Text description provided by the architects. This was a project in which rural aesthetics were embraced to their fullest extent. Amidst native forests and cultivation fields, the existing structure upon which work was to occur, had been a traditional farm warehouse. Rectangular in form and constituted by two floors, it used to serve the agricultural trade of Herdade da Ferraria. The approach to our creative process for this project was to welcome the proposition of the structure itself; reformulating it according to client specific guidelines.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

House in Candonga / Fomento Estudio

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, FV, Flamia, Peppermans Maderas, Roca. Text description provided by the architects. The House in Candonga is a private residence located in the mountains for sporadic use exclusively during weekends or holidays. It is organized around a stone baseboard that adapts to the topography of the land and structures...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Gable House / Architects 49 House Design Limited

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a high-end housing project, the Gable House has been designed such that it appears camouflaged within its environment. Although located close to urban public infrastructure and a local community of low-density dwellings, it fits well into the high quality, natural urban environment. Local regulations have influenced many aspects of the design including height restrictions, material choices, colour scheme, open space ratio and the roof form. Warm grey tiles covering a gable roof structure provide the key external visual effect and sense of harmonisation with the surroundings. Its name, “Gable House,” is derived from this most visually recognisable roof form.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Palicourea House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Text description provided by the architects. The Palicourea House is located in a rural area in the village of São Jorge, municipality of Alto Paraíso de Goiás, directly on a small hill in front of São Miguel river valley, close to the limits of Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park, inserted in the country’s second-largest biome, the Cerrado, which covers more than 772,000 square miles, nearly a quarter of Brazil. The Cerrado is the world’s most biodiverse tropical savanna. Thus, the whole project is an experiment about a way to inhabit the region, considering the specificities of the program and its context as well as the possibilities of a sustainable and positive coexistence between humans and nature.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
ArchDaily

The Grandstand House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura

Manufacturers: Finsa, Kahrs, Mobles 114, Aluminios Barcelona, LA ESCANDELLA, Roca Sanitarios, SIMON ELECTRIC, Tejar Bandrís. Text description provided by the architects. On the slope of a volcano upholstered with low-cost houses, we have an opportunity to reform one of the two unique samples of this peculiar typology: an isolated cottage standing on horizontal rectangular terrain. The project, besides reforming and extending the house, has to solve the relationship of the original plot with the one above it, acquired later by the same owner. The upper part has a garage and better access than the lower one.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

35 Green Corner Building / Studio Anne Holtrop

Text description provided by the architects. The building's floor plan consists of two identical-sized rooms and a core in between. The plan is very shallow in-depth and has one long main facade with two short-end facades. With the shallow depth of the plan, the facade itself is the main spatial element.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Concrete Library / AGIT STUDIO

“The library house is reached through a 30-meter dead-end alley. The existence of this narrow and long alley alone seems to remind someone of romance and curiosity, and someone of unpredictable difficulties. The angle that the site can give is limited, so the picture does not show the solid library house sitting with the yard. As you inadvertently walk along the quietly open gate, the gradual experience of encountering a library house unexpectedly is real.“
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

Recycling Frugoni / Estudio Cabrera

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the recycling of a standard house, with a structure in poor conditions, in the Cordón neighborhood of Montevideo. The building, originally a traditional courtyard house, is transformed into a small complex of three units. One of them is a two-room duplex unit facing the street while the other two are one-room flats looking at the central courtyard. The roof incorporates a pergola and is equipped with a barbecue and a tender. The aim of the project is to develop homes satisfying today's demands, but taking advantage of the existing elements of the old house.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

Ruin Bar Pivzavod / Fruit Design Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in a fabulous historical building, built in 1888 by architect V.M. Lemke in the center of Nizhny Novgorod. Right after the construction, there were warehouses, repair shops, and shopping arcades. Then the purpose of the building changed several times, but the old red brick interiors, a suite of arches, and even massive wooden ceiling beams have been well preserved to this day. Even the finest details of the interior did not suffer in the course of time, for example, steel brackets mounted in the wall, which served for storage or factory functions.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Harbor Hideaway / The Up Studio

Manufacturers: Fritz Hansen, Ann Sacks, Boffi, Marvin, FLOS, Riverhead Building Supply. Landscape Architecture: Bayview Landscape Architecture. Text description provided by the architects. Located in the centuries-old whaling village of Sag Harbor, NY, Harbor Hideaway is a single-family two-story residence. The property is situated in the center of a small peninsula and is one of the only lots in the neighborhood without direct water views. Although the instinct would be to design a new house to face the street, The Up Studio flipped the traditional orientation of the home to face the rear corner of the yard. This design decision created privacy from the street corner, immersed the family in greenery, and reclaimed previously obstructed water views.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

House in the Páramo / ZITA

Text description provided by the architects. Following 3 years of research alongside Cristina Albornoz, ZITA designed and built the House in the Andean Mooreland in an attempt to create an example of how to build within this fragile ecosystem with high environmental value. Located at an altitude of 3,250 meters above sea level and within the tropics of Capricorn and Cancer, Andean Moorelands is permanently producing water thanks to the relation between its unique vegetation capable of absorbing water from the atmosphere, and its perpetual cloud forest condition. This cloud landscape is a permanent feature on the horizon, permanently varying the depth of view and with it hiding and revealing the mountains.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Botanical Installation / Studio Pippa

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Ana Paula Roseo, Casa Certa, Dessine, Gravia, Hill House, LV Engenhaira, Multtoldos, Portobello Shop, Vansati, Vitral. Text description provided by the architects. While we faced the obstacles of the pandemic as citizens, we perceived as professionals, a notable and growing concern regarding our homes. The confinement showed us in practice, how quality environments impact our well-being and routine.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Private Swimming Pool / Blockstudio

Manufacturers: Antonio Lupi, Deltalight, Lapitec, Italia, Lartisan, NG Pools, Pakon. Lead Architects: Ivan Trofimov, Natalyia Trofimova. Text description provided by the architects. In this project, we were striving to bring together the client’s wish to have a clear and transparent outline of their country property’s grounds and contemporary architecture’s best design materials – proportions, glass, and stainless steel.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

Covestro Headquarters / HENN

Structural Engineer: Bollinger + Grohmann Ingenieure. Landscape Architecture: Rainer Schmidt Landschaftsarchitekten. Text description provided by the architects. The new Covestro Headquarters reflects the company’s ethos of radical experimentation and innovation. A high-tech polymer company, Covestro creates materials used in every aspect of modern life, from green energy to healthcare to electronics to its own building interior. HENN’s design functions as an accelerator: a space to inspire and support the future-oriented solutions of the company as it addresses issues of sustainability and moves towards a circular economy.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Student Experience Minervahaven / VURB Architects

Manufacturers: Derako, Intal, Leegwater, Reynaers, Solarlab dk, Webo. Text description provided by the architects. Student Experience Minervahaven (SEM) is an urban activator in a changing dockland area of Amsterdam. SEM is designed to meet the growing demand for extended stay accommodation in the city by international students. The complex has a number of facilities specifically aimed at international students. Besides the almost 600 rooms, it provides a variety of functions: a coffee bar, a ‘laundry bar’, gym, lounge, study, conference and commercial spaces, and a light street-level bike facility. These functions are all located on the ground floor.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

House K / Cazú Zegers

Text description provided by the architects. The process of Casa K started with the T house, designed in 2009 and built in 2011 on the shore of Laguna de Aculeo, a way of naming the projects arises, which comes from the alphabet, it is the alphabet of the poetic word and with this a series of houses that they are the abstract synthesis of a letter that becomes a work. It has to do with the creation of reality through language. Each "letter house" has a unique dialogue with the landscape, a territorial dialogue where the work is a unity between landscape and architecture. The letter K arises in complex terrain, steep and at the same time of great beauty, due to the abundant native vegetation of the Mediterranean climate. It is urban land, with a strong territorial presence, located in the last urbanized land of the Lomas de la Dehesa Condominium. It is adjacent to what will be the future Metropolitan Park of La Dehesa in Santiago Chile.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy