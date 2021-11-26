ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leading Uzbek banks in terms of volume of assets unveiled

Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Nov. 26—The National Bank of Uzbekistan became the leader among all Uzbek banks in terms of the volume of assets for the period of January through October 2021, Trend reports citing the Uzbek Central Bank. During this period, the volume of assets of the National Bank increased by nine...

www.mdjonline.com

