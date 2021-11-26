Leading Uzbek banks in terms of volume of assets unveiled

Crypto assets such as bitcoin could soon pose a risk to the wider financial system, a deputy governor of the Bank of England, Sir Jon Cunliffe, has warned, advising that regulators needed to have the right regulation in place.“The point at which [crypto assets] pose a risk is getting closer,” he told the BBC. “I think regulators and legislators need to think hard about that.”Cryptocurrency markets have swelled to almost $3 trillion (£2.2 trillion), according to the Coin Market Cap website, which tracks the value of digital coins.Regulators have been slow to react to crypto’s rapid rise but are beginning...

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO