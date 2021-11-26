ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Dishing up a ‘miracle meal’

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the COVID-19 interruption in 2020, First Presbyterian Church of Washington C.H. once again on Thanksgiving Day 2021 offered its “Miracle Meal”: traditional hot dinners with all the...

www.recordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Main Line Media News

From the Ground Up: Meals on Wheels is a growing community

At this time of year, I typically write about one of the many wonderful fall vegetables that Americans look forward to enjoying at our Thanksgiving feasts. This year, I want to focus instead on the many people in our communities who have difficulty preparing even simple meals for themselves, people who eventually find their way to the Meals on Wheels (MOW) program.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
bouldercityreview.com

Elks to dish up free Thanksgiving meal

For those who don’t have the ability to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal, or have a place to go, members of Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, are inviting them to sit at their table. For at least 25 years, the Elks lodge has been serving a free holiday meal to...
BOULDER CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Day Before#Turkeys#First Presbyterian Church#Meals On Wheels#Presbyterian#Washington C H#The Commission On Aging
WDIO-TV

DECC Thanksgiving meals will again be picked up or delivered

As you plan your Thanksgiving dinner, don't plan to eat at the DECC. Once again, the College of St. Scholastica has opted not to host the big community feast there. Instead, meals will be packaged and either picked up or delivered. Event organizer Monica Hendrickson said as always, the focus...
DULUTH, MN
Daily Advance

Victory Praise gears up for Watts Thanksgiving meal

For the second consecutive year Victory Praise and Worship Center is spearheading a community Thanksgiving meal in Elizabeth City. “I’m excited,” said Sean Boyce, community outreach leader for the church. “I have been excited for a while.”. The meal will be served onsite but volunteers also will deliver meals to...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecorryjournal.com

Local churches serve up Thanksgiving meals

Two local churches are making sure anyone in need can enjoy a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal. The Corry Salvation Army will serve a free Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and all are welcome. Becky Carter has been with the Salvation Army for 32 years and is cooking the meal. “I’m...
CORRY, PA
Click2Houston.com

Kids Meals teams up with local businesses to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need

HOUSTON – The philanthropic-minded Ouzo Bay visited KidsMeals Inc. in Houston to donate, pack and deliver an abundance of fresh turkeys for families in need. The foundation, whose mission is dedicated to feeding Houston’s hungry, used Ouzo Bay’s donation to reach its goal of feeding over 1,500 families with young children throughout the city. The also teamed up with Taste Bar + Kitchen’s Owner and Executive Chef Don Bowie to make this possible. Since opening Taste Bar + Kitchen in 2019, Bowie has spearheaded numerous grassroots charitable efforts which led him to form his new 501c3 foundation, Big Chef Bowie Cares. Big Chef Bowie Cares is the philanthropic arm of Bowie’s emerging restaurant group, Culinary Matters, in an effort to consolidate his ongoing work in the community focused on education, combating hunger, and hurricane relief efforts. The organization’s first campaign commences this week in the form of a city-wide holiday fundraiser collecting non-perishable Thanksgiving food items and toys that will be distributed to various local charities. Big Chef Bowie Cares adds a new layer to our city’s philanthropic landscape and further hints at a slew of new projects we can expect from Houston’s emerging restaurateur. The below release provides more information about the charity and holiday drive, and I see this being a part of a compelling narrative about Bowie’s efforts to funnel his success back into the community in which he was raised.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Port Townsend Leader

Sign-ups start for Thanksgiving meal

It will be another movable feast this Thanksgiving in Chimacum. Tri-Area Community Meals will again offer a hot Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25. With the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, an indoor dinner at the Tri-Area Community Center can't be held, so holiday meals will be distributed curbside.
CHIMACUM, WA
timesnewspapers.com

"Miracle On Summit"

It’s no secret that Jack McGowan is a big fan of Christmas. He’s known by former neighbors in Tower Grove Park and Dogtown for his elaborate holiday light displays. Now a resident of Webster Groves, McGowan has no intention of stopping the tradition — and this year, he’s got something special planned.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
Argus Observer Online

Locals serve up free meals for holiday

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Those in need of a meal or companionship over the holiday will have plenty to choose from this Thanksgiving. As of Monday afternoon, the newspaper learned of three such community meal opportunities in the Western Treasure Valley. Following is information on where members of the public...
NYSSA, OR
Record-Herald

Celebrating Thanksgiving at WCHCS

Mrs. Null’s students enjoyed Thanksgiving lunch in the classroom and turkey crafts. Mrs. Carter’s first graders filled their class turkey with feathers full of different things they were thankful for.
FESTIVAL
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Rescue Mission Gearing Up For Thanksgiving Meals

Cookeville Rescue Mission is gearing up for a busy Thanksgiving holiday. Executive Director Bruce Bailey said that the organization is busy prepping for their annual Thanksgiving meal, as well as their meals on wheels program. He said that despite this time of year being hard for some, their work helps to keep spirits up.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WYTV.com

Valley volunteers serve up Thanksgiving meals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is serving up Thanksgiving dinner in their brand new building. It’s the first holiday they’ve celebrated at the new facility since it opened almost two weeks ago. The mission was prepared to feed hundreds of people. Those who attended...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
bartlesvilleradio.com

Salvation Army of Bartlesville Serves Up to 600 Meals

Serving up hot Thanksgiving meals for the Bartlesville community. The Salvation Army of Bartlesville was prepared to serve up to 600 Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at their Citadel at 101 N. Bucy Avenue. Captain Ian Carr says it was great to have people back...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Record-Herald

Mrs. Kirkpatrick’s MTES kindergartners talk turkey preparation

Mrs. Kirkpatrick’s Miami Trace Elementary kindergarten students’ turkey preparation ideas are as follows:. I don’t know what store I would go to get a turkey. My dad would hunt it. When we get it home dad cooks it in the kitchen. Then, we eat it with silverware. We have all kinds of drinks with it. – Alex M.
EDUCATION
Newswatch 16

American Legion in Monroe County dishes up turkey

GILBERT, Pa. — An American Legion in Monroe County got into the holiday spirit. American Legion Post 927 in Gilbert hosted its free Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The meals are available to anyone and include turkey, ham, and all the trimmings. Making sure no one goes without a meal is...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy