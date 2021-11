Dyson vacuums are some of the best out there, though their premium quality comes at a price - that is unless you can snap up an early Black Friday deal. Below you'll find some of this Black Friday's best Dyson prices including £160-off the Dyson V11 Absolute at Argos - as one the best vacuums we've ever reviewed, you won't want to miss this deal. If you're after a more budget-friendly option you might want to try the Dyson V10 Animal Extra, which offers a 60-minute battery life and is designed to tackle pet hair - it's currently £299 at Argos.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO