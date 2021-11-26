ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vs02y_0d7YhmXn00

Protection can gradually fade after a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, which suggests that a booster shot might be necessary, researchers report.

They analyzed data from more than 80,000 adults in Israel, average age 44, who had no previous evidence of infection and who had received a PCR test at least three weeks after their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

Across all age groups, 1.3% tested positive 21-89 days after a second dose, increasing to 2.4% after 90-119 days 4.6% after 120-149 days 10.3% after 150-179 days, and 15.5% after 180 days or more.

Compared with the first 90 days after a second dose, the risk of infection was 2.37-fold higher after 90-119 days 2.66-fold higher after 120-149 days 2.82-fold higher after 150-179 days, and 2.82-fold higher after 180 days or more.

The study, published this week in the BMJ, was conducted at the Research Institute of Leumit Health Services in Israel.

In December 2020, Israel became one of the first countries to introduce a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination campaign, but the country has seen a resurgence of infections since June 2021.

COVID-19 vaccination programs worldwide are helping control the spread of the coronavirus, but breakthrough infections still occur in countries with high vaccination rates, and scientists believe this is due to a gradual loss of vaccine-induced immunity over time.

While this study confirms that the Pfizer vaccine offers strong protection in the initial weeks after vaccination, it also suggests that protection declines over time for some people.

Because this was an observational study, the researchers said other factors such as household size, population density or virus strain may have had an effect on protection offered by the vaccine.

However, they feel the findings are solid because it was a large study of people who received the same vaccine and the investigators were able to conduct a detailed analysis of the data.

Because protection in people who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine appeared to decrease and the risk of breakthrough infection increased over time, it might be a good idea to consider booster shots, they concluded.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 124

Piss Off
3d ago

I love how the liberal media still tries to call them breakthrough infections. What a joke. It simply doesn’t work. There is nothing “breakthrough” about it

Reply(1)
65
Guest
3d ago

They are trying to figure out how much the human body can take of these dna altering shots. Your not done yet just keep shooting up and do as your told

Reply(1)
43
The.. ..Truth....
2d ago

When are they going to stop with this pandemic bullcrap. The liberals might enjoy being controlled and being told what to do when and where to take their little vaccine shots and their little boosters. But real Americans will fight to the death for their freedom God-bless America.

Reply
13
Related
deseret.com

The CDC reveals if COVID-19 booster shots can protect you from omicron

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that all fully vaccinated adults should get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to fight off the omicron variant. “Today, CDC is strengthening its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, in a statement. “Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Observational Study#Covid 19 Vaccines#Pfizer Biontech#Bmj
Nature.com

A single dose, BCG-adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine provides sterilising immunity against SARS-CoV-2 infection

Global control of COVID-19 requires broadly accessible vaccines that are effective against SARS-CoV-2 variants. In this report, we exploit the immunostimulatory properties of bacille Calmette-GuÃ©rin (BCG), the existing tuberculosis vaccine, to deliver a vaccination regimen with potent SARS-CoV-2-specific protective immunity. Combination of BCG with a stabilised, trimeric form of SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen promoted rapid development of virus-specific IgG antibodies in the blood of vaccinated mice, that was further augmented by the addition of alum. This vaccine formulation, BCG:CoVac, induced high-titre SARS-CoV-2 neutralising antibodies (NAbs) and Th1-biased cytokine release by vaccine-specific T cells, which correlated with the early emergence of T follicular helper cells in local lymph nodes and heightened levels of antigen-specific plasma B cells after vaccination. Vaccination of K18-hACE2 mice with a single dose of BCG:CoVac almost completely abrogated disease after SARS-CoV-2 challenge, with minimal inflammation and no detectable virus in the lungs of infected animals. Boosting BCG:CoVac-primed mice with a heterologous vaccine further increased SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody responses, which effectively neutralised B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. These findings demonstrate the potential for BCG-based vaccination to protect against major SARS-CoV-2 variants circulating globally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Details about the new omicron variant, side effects, CDC rules

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The new omicron coronavirus variant has been identified in South Africa, and Moderna said it's taking a three-prong approach to help prepare and could have a COVID-19 vaccine tailored specifically for the new virus strain early in 2022, if needed.
WORLD
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spacecoastdaily.com

University of Central Florida Researchers Develop Rapid, Highly Accurate Test to Detect Viruses Like COVID-19

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – University of Central Florida researchers have developed a device that detects viruses like COVID-19 in the body as fast as and more accurately than current, commonly used rapid detection tests. The optical sensor uses nanotechnology to accurately identify viruses in seconds from blood samples. Researchers say the...
SCIENCE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
221K+
Followers
45K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy