Republican state Sen. Dave Syverson is looking for answers from Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) officials about the agency’s direction. “One of the questions on the report is the department had mentioned that Illinois is dead last with staffing,” Syverson told Becky Dragoo, Deputy Director of the Office of Healthcare Regulation at IDPH, at a recent Senate Health Committee hearing. “On page 7 of the review that staffing is similar to peer states but below Illinois mandates. Can you help me justify where the report says similar while the department says we’re dead last?”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO